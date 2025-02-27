Yankees news: Austin Wells' early debut,'dangerous' Spencer Jones, reliever injury

The New York Yankees hope to build off their World Series appearance in 2024 heading into the new season. The offseason didn't get off to a great start after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, but they’ve added a surplus of talent to help make up the loss, and will be counting on some new faces and returning young players to make an impact.

Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt should help lift New York to another postseason appearance, and Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole should once again perform at an All-Star level. An entire season of Jazz Chisholm Jr. in pinstripes will be intriguing. However, the lineup does have some holes: Without Giancarlo Stanton for an undisclosed period, New York will need to find a suitable DH replacement. Aaron Boone will also count young players like Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, and Austin Wells to lift this team's ceiling.

The latest news from Yankees spring training involves some good news on that front, as well as a top prospect making major noise.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on.The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB season.

Yankees news: Austin Wells shines in earlier-than-expected spring training debut

Last season, Wells was a pleasant surprise for the Yankees. His bat was never in question; across three seasons in the Minor Leagues, the lefty slugged 53 home runs with a stellar .846 OPS. But his glove very much was, with scouts divided on whether he could hang as a catcher at the big-league level.

Wells did a lot more than just hang in 2024. He played in 115 games as a rookie, not just flashing his offensive potential (103 OPS+, 13 homers) but also developing into one of the better defensive catchers in the sport. That had fans hoping for big things entering 2025 ... which is why it was so nerve-racking when Aaron Boone told reporters at the start of camp that Wells would be brought along slowly, still battling physical fatigue from a long postseason run last fall.

It took just a few innings for Wells to put all those fears to rest. The catcher was back in the lineup earlier than expected, catching top prospect Will Warren in New York's game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. In the 25-year-old’s spring debut, he recorded a two-run double while having two balls leave the bat at over 100 mph. It seems like any health questions are a thing of the past, and the narrative around New York’s lineup would change if Wells became a consistent threat.

Spencer Jones is feeling “dangerous”

One of New York’s top prospects is starting to gain much-needed confidence this spring. Spencer Jones struggled across different levels of the Minors in 2024, striking out more than any other New York Minor Leaguer ever. But his ceiling is extremely high, with a massive frame and five-tool potential with his power, speed, and glove. And while it's still early days, he’s looked phenomenal at the plate, showing off a revamped swing with an opposite-field home run in his first game of the spring and a scorching double in his second.

Spencer Jones said he feels “DANGEROUS” at the plate during spring training💪🏻



Jones has recorded a 2.167 OPS and a home run during his first two contests this spring🔥#Yankees pic.twitter.com/83wU0iQLXI — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 27, 2025

The former Vanderbilt standout has a ton of pop. Even though he struggled to catch his full stride at Double-A last year, Jones still slugged 17 home runs and 78 RBI and graded out above-average offensively. At his size, he can make a legitimate impact in the future, and he's still relatively inexperienced after battling injuries during his amateur career. The fact that Jones hasn't let early struggles get to him and is feeling this sort of confidence is a great sign.

Scott Effross is dealing with a hamstring strain

Since getting traded to the Yankees in 2022, Scott Effross has only made 16 appearances in pinstripes. Across 77 career games, he’s been a stellar reliever, with a career 2.89 ERA, and Boone was hopeful he could start fresh this spring and add to an already-loaded bullpen. Alas, the injury bug has bitten again: Effross will likely start 2025 on the IL with a strained hamstring suffered in his first outing of camp.

It remains unclear when the righty will make his much-anticipated return. New York’s bullpen is taking a hit already, with Jake Cousins also being sidelined to start the season. Luckily, the Yankees 'pen is loaded with reliable arms: Acquiring Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers gives them one of the best, if not the best, closer in MLB, while Luke Weaver is also coming off an elite season and lefty Tim Hill re-signed with the team after his stellar performance in 2024. Once Cousins and Effross return, this unit could be lights-out, and it appears that New York has at least avoided any worst-case scenarios.