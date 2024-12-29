Yankees news: DJ LeMahieu at third, who might hit leadoff, new bullpen target
The Yankees have made a lot of moves since Juan Soto spurned them in free agency but the front office's work is not done. GM Brian Cashman and his staff still have several more moves to make before Opening Day if they want to give manager Aaron Boone a roster capable of winning a World Series.
It's unlikely any of the team's remaining moves will grab headlines in the same way as signing Max Fried or trading for Cody Bellinger did earlier in the offseason. These decisions will be minor by comparison. They can still make big ways in the postseason.
Who will hit leadoff in the new-look Yankees lineup?
Gleyber Torres hit leadoff more often than any other player for Boone last season. His departure in free agency leaves a vacancy at the top of the Yankee lineup. According to The New York Post, the organization is still looking at both internal and external options to try to lead the batting order.
The column suggests that Jose Iglesias could move across town and provide the Yankees with solid production. He hit .337 in 85 as the Mets' leadoff hitter in 2024. He is already 35 years old, though, which brings the possibility of age-related regression squarely into play. Ha-Seong Kim is another free agent who was mentioned but his injury issues make him an unlikely candidate for the Yankees to gamble on.
If New York sticks with an internal option then Anthony Volpe could get another opportunity to win the job on a permanent basis. DJ LeMahieu could theoretically fill in if he finds a way to turn back the clock. It seems like the question of who will hit leadoff for Boone is going to linger into spring training.
The team might bet on DJ LeMahieu again at surprising position
There's no denying the reality that DJ LeMahieu was one of the worst semi-regulars in all of baseball last season. That is not stopping the Yankees from hoping that he can bounce back and win a starting job in 2025.
Plenty of fans in New York want to see the team spend big on Alex Bregman in free agency but team officials have concerns over how he'd perform at Yankee Stadium. It's more likely his price tag is more of a deterrent than concerns his ability to produce in a stadium that is more favorable to left-handed hitters. He's looking for over $200 million via a long-term deal and the Yankees are trying to keep their payroll under control.
Instead, some organizational higher-ups are floating the idea that LeMahieu can bounceback and win the third base job in Spring Training. That seems like more of a hope than a plan given his struggles in 2024. Expect him to get plenty of opportunities to impress in the Spring but the chances of him being anything more than a part-time player are slim.
Andrew Chafin emerges as Yankees left-handed bullpen target
The Yankees bullpen currently does not have a left-hander capable of handling high-leverage situations. That's why Cashman and his staff are contemplating the idea of bringing Andrew Chafin to the Bronx.
He doesn't have the same kind of electric stuff that Tanner Scott possesses, but he also won't have the same sort of free agency price tag. Chafin does have superior stuff when compared to Tim Hill, another free agent who New York might bring back for another season.
Another thing Chafin and Scott have in common is the ability to get hitters out on both sides of the plate. The Yankees do seem to be targeting that sort of flexibility at the back end of their bullpen. Signing Chafin does not appear to be imminent, but things can change quickly in free agency and he is one player Yankee fans should be watching closely over the coming days.