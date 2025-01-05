Yankees news: New infield target emerges, Goldschmidt benefit, fan favorite reunion
The Yankees roster is almost complete ahead of Opening Day but there is still work to do to fill out manager Aaron Boone's infield. A new starter at second or third base is still a priority for GM Brian Cashman and his front office. Some additional depth could also be a key addition in the coming weeks.
No transactions are imminent for New York, but it's clear Cashman is evaluating a number of different options. The following news items should be of particular interest to Yankee fans who are keeping a close eye on the team's offseason work.
Yankees news No. 1: A new trade option pops up
At some point the Dodgers are going to sign so many free agents that they will have to trade quality players. Gavin Lux could turn into the first casualty of Los Angeles' spending spree.
The Sporting News is reporting that the Dodgers' decision to sign Hye-seong Kim could push Lux out the door. He is a natural second baseman which lines up well with the Yankees' need for reinforcements at that position. Lux would not be a massive offensive upgrade for Boone's lineup but he's a nice defensive player who could help boost the team's new priority to improve their glovework.
It's unclear what the Dodgers might ask for in return for Lux. They are not going to give him away but he's surplus to requirements in Los Angeles. Something akin to a top-10 prospect could be enough to get a trade done. Trading for Lux would not move the needle for the Yankees but it would give them a quality starter on a reasonable contract.
Yankees news No. 2: Paul Goldschmidt is ready to be a mentor
Paul Goldschmidt is not a long-term solution for the Yankees at first base. That is obvious given the reality that he's 37-years-old and was only signed to a one-year deal. New York hopes he can give them a short-term boost on the field, but he can also give them value in the locker room.
Specifically, the higher-ups in the Bronx like the former Cardinals star's willingness to serve as a mentor to young players. Ben Rice could be the biggest beneficiary of Goldschmidt's wisdom. He absorbed meaningful at-bats for the Yankees last year as he transitioned from catcher to the first base position.
It's easy to envision a scenario where Goldschmidt and Rice form a platoon for the Yankees down the stretch. The veteran really struggled against right-handed pitching last season so Rice could get a healthy workload when Goldschmidt needs a day off against elite righties.
The Yankees need Goldschmidt to give their offense a boost next year but helping Rice become a quality starter could be important to the team's long-term future. It's a storyline to monitor as the season rolls along.
Yankees news No. 3: Fan favorite could come back as a depth piece
Andrew Velazquez was a fan favorite during his three seasons with the Yankees. Supporters of the team identified with the grit he played with and also liked the fact that he grew up in the Bronx. Things for Velazquez didn't go well for him once he departed for a larger role with the Angeles.
Now the Yankees have signed the man nicknamed 'Squid' to a minor league contract with a chance to compete for a roster spot in Spring Training. He's a natural shortstop but he is not going to displace Anthony Volpe as the team's starter. His best chance to make the big-league club is as a second baseman or a reserve who can provide cover at multiple infield positions.
Signing Velazquez isn't a move that will garner national headlines but it's possible he can provide the organization with valuable depth that comes in handy during the grind of the regular season. Anything he gives the Yankees beyond that will be viewed as an unexpected bonus by Cashman and the team's higher-ups.