Yankees news: Paul Goldschmidt backed to bounce back, Brendan Rodgers could solve two problems
The Yankees roster is coming into focus as Opening Day approaches. GM Brian Cashman and his staff have spent a lot of money trying to recover from the loss of Juan Soto in free agency. Their work still isn't complete though.
One more infield addition will be required if New York is going to mount a credible charge towards ending their World Series drought. Unfortunately, the options are hardly scintillating. It's crucial for Cashman to acquire an underrated piece to make sure second or third base doesn't turn into a major weakness.
There are also questions about the players the Yankees have already signed. Certain veterans are serious question marks for Aaron Boone's team heading into the upcoming season. Yankee fans who want to keep up with the latest news on their favorite team should keep a close eye on the following stories.
Paul Goldschmidt is backed to bounce back
There's no denying that Paul Goldschmidt had a rough 2024 season. Betting on a 37-year-old to bounce back after his worst season in recent years is not generally a sound plan.
The Yankees believe the veteran first-baseman has the goods to beat the odds. Goldschmidt's former hitting coach Turner Ward agrees. He recently told the New York Post that his former pupil will improve his play in 2025 by simplifying his approach at the plate.
Goldschmidt's performance down the stretch of last season does lend itself to that sort of optimism. He posted an outstanding .920 OPS during his last 30 games for the Cardinals. The Yankees would gladly accept that sort of production over the course of a full season.
It's also worth noting that Goldschmidt doesn't have to play like an All-Star to give New York more production than they got at first base a season ago. The combination of Anthony Rizzo and Ben Rice was one of the worst performing position groups in all of MLB. All Goldschmidt needs to do is get back to something close to his prime and he can give Boone's lineup a major jolt.
Brendan Rodgers could be the best of what's around
Jazz Chisholm can play either second or third-base for the Yankees next season but the franchise needs to identify a player who can occupy the other position. Cashman has passed on a number of potential infield difference-makers and now will be forced to shop in the bargain bin of MLB free agency.
The Sporting News suggests that Brendan Rodgers may be the best option still left on the board. Like Chisholm, the former Rockies star also has the versatility required to play both second and third. The 28-year-old last won a Gold Glove back in 2022 so he would also help the Yankees continue to improve their infield defense.
Signing Rodgers is not going to move the needle for a World Series contender but that isn't the sort of financial transaction the Yankees seem to be comfortable with. He would be adequate as an economic signing who can help eat some innings. At best, he's a placeholder until the team gets serious about adding another star to their infield mix.
Does anyone believe DJ LeMahieu can be a factor this year?
Jorge Castillo at ESPN recently called DJ LeMahieu a "prominent" option for the Yankees at second base. That comment flies in the face of what the veteran infielder did last season. LeMahieu was among the worst regulars in MLB at the plate in 2024.
It's always possible he can recapture some of the form that helped him hit for a high average earlier in his career. Injuries definitely had an impact on his play last year. The theory is that he can play much better this season after enjoying a healthy offseason to get everything back on track.
The questions the higher-ups with the Yankees need to ask is whether or not the idea of LeMahieu playing anything close to his best is more of a hope or a plan. If he can make that happen it would give the team a major boost of production and versatility at multiple spots. If he plays as poorly as he did last year there's a real conversation that will need to be had over whether or not he deserves to occupy a roster spot.
In the end, it would be folly for Cashman and his staff to count on LeMahieu as a certainty to do anything positive for the franchise in 2025. Giving him a chance to show he's back during Spring Training should be the plan. Expecting him to be in Boone's Opening Day lineup falls squarely into the hope category. He's an X-factor that could go either way for the Yankees this season.