Yankees news: Remarkable Juan Soto pivot, Paul Goldschmidt offers, potential reunion?
- Cody Bellinger/Yankee Stadium fit
- Goldy wants to play in New York
- Yanks are targeting Tim Hill in a potential reunion
Merry Christmas, baseball fans! We expect zero news on new signings or trades, given that it's the Holiday, so a round-up of all the latest feels appropriate. As for the New York Yankees, the sting of losing Soto remains for most, but the Yankees have moved the needle forward this offseason. Let's go over the latest.
Cody Bellinger is a solid pivot
When the Yankees decided to flex their financial might and acquire Cody Bellinger via trade from the Chicago Cubs, it was another indicator that just because this team missed on Soto doesn't mean they no longer have World Series aspirations. Yankee Stadium plays particularly well with the short porch in right field, showing that if he had been a Yankee, he was expected to launch 24 home runs in 2024.
That number is much higher than the 15 expected homers he received at Wrigley Field this season, but it isn't the only hole Bellinger fills in New York. His ability to play elite defense in center field, right field, and platoon at first base with newcomer Paul Goldschmidt when needed is a welcomed sight. Following in his father's footsteps with the Yankees, Cody could be set for another comeback player of the year type of campaign, such as 2023, when he slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs, finishing top 10 in MVP voting.
Paul Goldschmidt wants to be a Yankee
With other offers on the table, Paul Goldschmidt decided to take less money to join the Yankees as they embark on another deep playoff run in 2025. Goldschmidt, now 37, signed a one-year, $12 million deal to patrol first base with the Yankees next season, and although his numbers were a bit of a drop off compared to what we're used to, there's reason to be hopeful of a bounce back next season.
Let's keep in mind that Goldschmidt's down season was still league-average, indicated by his 100 wRC+. With St. Louis in the bottom eight in Runs Per Game in 2024, there's reason to be at least optimistic that he will perform better with more protection in the lineup. He should receive plenty of RBI chances, so the career-low 65 he recorded this season should be a thing of the past. Goldy offers a veteran presence and a well-respected bat in the lineup that could prove to be a sneaky good acquistion for New York in 2025.
Yanks and Tim Hill could re-up for 2025
The Yankees struck gold when they picked up Tim Hill after being released by the White Sox in June. That is why it is no surprise that the Yankees are circling him in free agency for a potential reunion. After posting a 5.87 ERA in Chicago, Hill went on to record a fantastic 2.05 ERA the rest of the way while in New York. As mentioned, The Yankees need a left-handed reliever, as they currently don't have any in their bullpen on their active 40-man roster.
It was a career-best stretch for Hill, whose 2.05 ERA was vital out of the bullpen. With a 3.62 FIP, the numbers are rightfully still solid, even if he appears to be the beneficiary of some good luck. He recorded just a 4.2 K/9, but it doesn't matter when you're in the top 100% of the ground ball rate, with an incredible mark of 68.1%. There's not much to rip apart here; it's brilliant for the Yankees to bring him back. It will be interesting to see if they come to terms right after the holidays.