Yankees news: New York urged to sign Alex Bregman, swing big trade for Brendan Donovan
New York Yankees fans are starting to lose patience in GM Brian Cashman as Spring Training approaches. In particular, they want to see a new third baseman added to Aaron Boone's roster before Opening Day. An alternative plan would be to acquire a new second baseman and deploy Jazz Chisholm at the hot corner.
Unfortunately for fans in the Bronx, the odds of anything seismic happening before the MLB trade deadline are minimal. It's far more likely that every one of Boone's infield starters is already on the club's 40-man roster. That means either DJ LeMahieu or Oswaldo Cabrera is likely going to start the year as the starter at third base.
There are still superior options available to the franchise if they're willing to spend big or part with valuable trade resources to get it done. Yankees fans should keep a close eye on the following storylines as the last options available to Cashman and the front office.
Yankees urged to reconsider Alex Bregman
As long as Alex Bregman remains unsigned there will continue to be rumors connecting the Yankees with a last-minute swoop for his services. Michael Brauner of SI.com is the latest pundit to go on record with his belief that it's time to sign the former Astros star.
It's a startling simple argument to justify. Bregman is available as an unrestricted free agent who plays a position where New York needs the most help. Slotting him into Boone's lineup would do wonders to help fans forget about being jilted by Juan Soto in free agency.
The problem with that argument is that it ignores Bregman's significant price tag. The Yankees are desperately trying to curb their payroll and landing Bregman doesn't fit that mission. Unless fans are prepared to believe the organization has been lying about their payroll plans during the entirety of the offseason they should forget about adding Bregman. Unless he drastically reduces his asking price he won't be donning pinstripes come Opening Day.
A trade for Brendan Donovan is another avenue for Brian Cashman
Empire Sports Media suggests that the Yankees should be calling the Cardinals about the availability of second baseman Brendan Donovan. He posits that St. Louis should be ready to engage in a full rebuild and could have their minor league coffers strengthened by dealing their veteran to New York.
The thought here is that Chisholm could continue to ply his craft at third to make room for the 28-year-old. Donovan would absolutely be an upgrade for Boone's options in the field and at the plate. He already makes above-average contact and his power numbers could see an uptick by leveraging the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.
Perhaps most importantly, Donovan would give the team's pitching staff a big boost with his Gold Glove caliber defense. It's easy to envision a scenario where he and Anthony Volpe could form an outstanding tandem in Boone's middle infield.
The Cardinals have not given any indication that they're ready to offload Donovan as of yet. That means the Yankees would need to blow them away with an offer to get him before Opening Day. If Donovan is going to play in the Bronx he'll have to wait until the trade deadline or next summer to make a move happen.
Gleyber Torres might have talked his way out of town
The Yankees lack of interest in retaining Gleyber Torres this year was obvious to observers around the league. Brian Cashman's admission that Torres refused to move to third base after the acquisition of Chisholm may have had a lot to do with his exit via free agency.
The idea that Torres was not happy about the possibility of moving off his natural position should not surprise anyone. Interestingly, Boone never wanted to move Torres. It was instead, Cashman and the front office that advocated for Torres going to third.
In the end, Torres also contributed to his own demise with his poor fielding and erratic baserunning. New York might have been able to put up with those weaknesses had he maintained the power numbers he posted earlier in his tenure with the team. Once his power dried up it was clear his days with teh franchise were numbered.
CC Sabathia is all Yankees
Some Cleveland fans were holding out hope that CC Sabathia might enter the Hall of Fame as a member of their favorite team. The enthusiasm he embraced, and continues to embrace, New York City with made it obvious that he'd go into the Hall as a Yankee.
The powerful southpaw confirmed that without a shadow of a doubt. He'll go into the Hall of Fame with a Yankees hat on his head. He certainly enjoyed some big moments with other teams, but there's never been a question about where Sabathia's heart is. He's a Yankees star through and through and his Hall of Fame decision only confirms that fact.