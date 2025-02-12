Yankees Opening Day roster, doomsday edition: 3 roster moves Cashman can't afford to make
Pitchers and catchers are due to report for the Yankees this week which means Opening Day is just around the corner. GM Brian Cashman still has work left to do if he wants to give manager Aaron Boone the talent required to reach the World Series again this season.
Juan Soto's decision to ditch the Bronx for Queens has cast a pall over the team's offseason. Cashman didn't take the blow lying down. Adding stars like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to the team's mix give it a shot to contend again when next October rolls around.
The key for New York now is to make the right final roster decisions to maximize the talent available to Boone and his staff. Cashman must avoid the following three errors if he wants to give this team the chance to end the franchise's lengthy World Series drought.
Yankees roster move to avoid No. 1: Fully trust DJ LeMahieu
The idea that DJ LeMahieu might bounce back this year after enjoying a healthy offseason does have some merit. That does not mean the Yankees can put all their faith in the veteran to man the hot corner for triple-digit games this season.
At the very least, Cashman must insist that Oswaldo Cabrera serve as his platoon mate. That would give Cabrera the chance to log regulat at bats against right-handed pitching while keeping LeMahieu off his feet for long stretches of time.
That's not an ideal long-term solution for the franchise at third base but it would give Boone some lineup flexibility he lacked last season. Believing in LeMahieu is still more of a hope than a plan for a Yankees team that should have higher aspirations.
Yankees roster move to avoid No. 2: Bringing Marcus Stroman to the Bronx
It's an open secret around MLB that the Yankees would like to offload Marcus Stroman and his bloated salary before Opening Day. The challenge for New York is that no one seems overly interested in taking him on at the moment.
That's caused the Yankees to make noise that they're content to bring him to the Bronx with the major league club when spring training ends. Fans should hope that is lip service designed to strengthen the team's position in trade talks with other teams.
Stroman's high-strung personality makes him a ticking time bomb if he doesn't break camp as a member of the team's starting rotation. It's crucial for Cashman to find a new home for the veteran righty before he has a chance to ruin the team's chemistry.
Yankees roster move to avoid No. 3: Cutting cost by trading Trent Grisham
The Yankees clearly articulated desire to keep their payroll in check has already cost them the chance to sign several free agents who could have given Boone's roster a major boost. They cannot afford to compound that mistake by cheapening his bench by offloading Trent Grisham.
Grisham might be slightly overpaid to be the team's fourth outfielder but his defensive chops make him a valuable insurance policy for Boone and his coaching staff. His place on the roster also gives them an outfielder they can leverage in the unlikely event that Jasson Dominguez falters in his first full major league campaign.
The good news for Yankees fans is that rumors about Grisham's future with the team have quieted down as the offseason has progressed. Cashman can't afford to trade him unless he gets a superior placement in return. That won't happen so Grisham should be with the Yankees as they move north for the regular season.
Projected Yankees starting rotation
Rotation Spot
Pitcher
Ace
Gerrit Cole
No. 2 starter
Max Fried
No. 3 starter
Carlos Rodon
No. 4 starter
Luis Gil
No. 5 starter
Clarke Schmidt
The team is placing a great deal of hope in the 1-2 punch of Gerrit Cole and Max Fried to help make up for the loss of Soto. Both pitchers need to stay healthy and perform at their best if the Yankees are going to win another AL East crown.
Of course, it's even more important for the pair to be healthy and at their best when the postseason rolls around. Each has the ability to win high-leverage games with their arms. The Yankees might need brilliance from each hurler to knock off a powerhouse like the Dodgers in the postseason.
The team could also benefit from another healthy campaign for Rodon. His mercurial nature means consistency will never be his calling card. Another sub-4.00 ERA would do wonders to endear him to the team's passionate fan base.
An underrated strength of this squad is the depth they have at the bottom of the rotation. Luis Gil is downright unhittable when he's at his best. Any uptick in his control and/or command this year could make him an All-Star.
Clarke Schmidt may not have the flashy stuff that Gil does but he terrorized opponents early in games last year. If he can find a way to get through the order a third time it's not unreasonable to project him to be an All-Star as well.
Projected Yankees batting order
Batting Order Position
Player Name
Position
No. 1
Jazz Chisholm
2B
No. 2
Aaron Judge
RF
No. 3
Cody Bellinger
CF
No. 4
Giancarlo Stanton
DH
No. 5
Austin Wells
C
No. 6
Paul Goldschmidt
1B
No. 7
Jasson Dominguez
LF
No. 8
Oswaldo Cabrera
3B
No. 9
Anthony Volpe
SS
The big question about Boone's batting order this Spring centers around who will occupy the leadoff spot. In a perfect world, Anthony Volpe would show the necessary production to seize the spot for the next decade. It might be a year too soon for Boone to put that much pressure on his young shortstop.
Instead, precocious second baseman Jazz Chisholm will get the chance to set the table at the leadoff spot ahead of Aaron Judge. He'll run more than he did last season in an effort to kickstart the team's offense.
Cody Bellinger will be tasked to protect Judge with his left-handed bat. His sweet swing should benefit from playing half his games in front of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. When healthy, Giancarlo Stanton will hit cleanup.
Austin Wells gets the nod ahead of Paul Goldschmidt at the five spot because of his left-handed bat. The team's new first baseman will still get plenty of chances to drive in runs from the No. 6 spot in Boone's lineup.
The manager will try to shield Dominguez from some pressure by hitting him seventh. Cabrera or LeMahieu can follow him up at the eight spot. Volpe gets the No. 9 spot where he can flip the order and torment opponents with his speed.
Can the Yankees win a World Series this year?
The Yankees have the talent required to win it all if everything breaks right for them. That does not obscure the fact that the Dodgers have a superior roster heading into Opening Day.
In other words, Cashman and his front office will need to work some deadline magic if they want to give Boone what's required to knock off Los Angeles in October. New York's front office has a lot of work ahead of them if they intend to win this year's World Series.