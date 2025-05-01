Yankees-Orioles rivalry bubbles over as benches clear in Baltimore

Tensions always run high when the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles get together; that's just how things work in the AL East. But temperatures were likely even hotter entering Wednesday night, considering just how frustrating this season has been for the O's so far — and the 15-3 smackdown New York put on them in the series opener on Tuesday.

So maybe, under normal circumstances, Heston Kjerstad would have been willing to let bygones be bygones after getting clipped in the head by Pablo Reyes as Reyes attempted to jump over him and catch a throw down to second base. But he very much was not under these circumstances, and that touched off a bit of a fracas at Camden Yards.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pablo Reyes-Heston Kjerstad scuffle clears the benches in Baltimore

With Baltimore leading 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Kjerstad attempted to take advantage of the full count on Ramon Urias and steal second base. Austin Wells' throw was high and toward the first-base side of the bag, forcing Reyes to go airborne — and right into Kjerstad's path. While Kjerstad slid, Reyes attempted to jump over him, but he smacked him in the head on his way back down.

Kjerstad was clearly miffed, barking at Reyes after he got back up. Reyes, for his part, didn't much care for being yelled at for something he didn't think was his fault. While Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe tried to calm things down a bit, it didn't take long for the bullpens to come charging in.

Benches cleared in Baltimore after Heston Kjerstad took exception to Pablo Reyes’ attempt to field a throw from Austin Wells. pic.twitter.com/VGKDEJaVpZ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 30, 2025

Ultimately, this is a little flimsy as excuses for benches-clearing brawls go. While no one likes getting hit in the head, this was clearly just a fluky baseball play and hardly something for Kjerstad to take umbrage with; it's not like Reyes went out of his way to initiate contact.

Still, you can't blame the O's for being a little ornery right now. They're clearly sick of being stuck in the basement of the AL East, and they're looking for any little thing that could serve as a spark. Sometimes you just need someone to get angry at, and Reyes was in the wrong place at the wrong time.