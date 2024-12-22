Yankees-Paul Goldschmidt optimism looks foolish after Josh Naylor trade
Once Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, it felt inevitable that Paul Goldschmidt would end up with the New York Yankees. Sure enough, that's what happened on Saturday, as the two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million.
While Yankees fans acknowledged that this isn't the Goldschmidt of old or even close to it, there was also a sense of optimism. Sure, he was coming off a down year, but he had a solid second half, performed at a high level against left-handed pitching, and even if he repeated the year he just had, he's better than the likes of Anthony Rizzo and Ben Rice.
Any optimistic Yankees fans should have a different opinion of the signing just hours later based on what's transpired in the first base market.
Yankees fans should rethink Paul Goldschmidt stance after Josh Naylor trade, Carlos Santana signing
Shortly after Goldschmidt signed with the Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Josh Naylor in a trade with the Guardians. Naylor is a decade younger than Goldschmidt, is a left-handed hitter, and is coming off an All-Star season that saw him set career-highs with 31 home runs and 108 RBI for Cleveland. He's a player that Yankees fans know all too well from their duels in the postseason.
Yes, the Diamondbacks had to trade to acquire Naylor instead of signing him outright, but the package required to acquire the clearcut better player wasn't nearly as steep as expected. Naylor might be in his final year of club control, but Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal. Goldschmidt has the better track record, obviously, but in terms of who is going to have a better 2025, the younger player who was far better in 2024 feels like the safe bet.
As if that wasn't frustrating enough for Yankees fans, Carlos Santana signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Guardians shortly after that trade was announced. Santana is older than Goldschmidt, but is coming off a year that saw him hit more home runs than Goldschmidt, post a higher OPS than him, and also win a Gold Glove. Those factors, combined with the fact that Santana is a switch-hitter, can help make the argument that Santana is a bit more intriguing.
Goldschmidt absolutely can put up better numbers now that he's in a better situation in the Bronx, but is that a given? Even if he does, how likely is it that he's better than Naylor, or even Santana, in 2025? It's a fine signing, but it's hard to get super excited knowing that the Yankees could've had Naylor for pretty cheap and Santana for cheaper than Goldschmidt.