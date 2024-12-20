Yankees plan to cheap out at first base could taint offseason progress
Losing Juan Soto to the Mets got the Yankees' offseason off to a disastrous start. The moves since have done wonders to arm manager Aaron Boone with the talent required to be World Series contenders again next year. Unfortunately, GM Brian Cashman's plan to address the team's first base position could undo all of that good work.
The Athletic is reporting that the Yankees are preparing to go with a "more inexpensive" option at first base rather than signing a high-profile free agent like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker. Sources even indicate that bringing back Anthony Rizzo could be an option.
The franchise's unwillingness to continue to spend big money in free agency is a predictable, but disappointing development for Yankee fans who have listened to Hal Steinbrenner's comments about wanting to drive down payroll. New York is one oif the most valuable professional franchises in MLB but is not willing to spend the same sort of money that the Dodgers are to build a championship contender.
Even if the Yankees are not willing to add a premium first baseman via free agency they should be aiming higher than acquiring a solid starter. Soto's departure will have far-reaching negative effects on Boone's lineup. The trade for Cody Bellinger will help boost the team's offense but there is still significant work to be done if New York's offense will equal last year's production.
The real problem for Cashman is that any sort of half measure at first base will likely necessitate an in-season move to augment the offense. The prices of making a trade in-season are always higher than what a team can do in the offseason. The Yankees might be able to save money and/or resources by cheaping out at first base now, but it's going to cost them over the long haul.
The hope for Yankees fans is that these reports are just a clever leak by the team's front office to drive down the asking price of luminaries like Alonso and Walker. New York still needs to add more star power to make up for the loss of Soto. The sooner Cashman moves to do so the sooner the team can legitimately start to plan for another World Series appearance.