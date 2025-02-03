Yankees should poach Mets fan favorite Jose Iglesias to solidify infield
By James Nolan
Jose Iglesias had a surprising season in 2024 with the New York Mets. The veteran infielder recorded a .337 batting average along with a .830 OPS. Not only did he stand out offensively, but he also filled multiple holes on the defensive end. Iglesias’ versatility is unquestioned, as he can play every infield position except first base.
With his former team signing Nick Madrigal, it seems the Iglesias era is over in Queens. Their cross-town rival should strongly consider bringing in the versatile infielder with that said. The New York Yankees have a clear need for another infielder. DJ LeMahieu is the most likely candidate to fill that spot, but his decline over the past few seasons is hard to ignore.
DJ LeMahieu could hold the Yankees back in 2025, whereas Iglesias could provide
Since 2021, the Yankees veteran posted a subpar .698 OPS. In 2024, he held a .204 batting average and a .269 on-base percentage. The Yankees were just in the World Series. Aaron Judge lost Juan Soto but gained Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup. Cashman also traded for the best closer in the game, Devin Williams. Gerrit Cole also has extra help in the rotation, as New York signed lefty Max Fried. LeMahieu was a formidable piece in the Bronx a few seasons ago, but his best days are behind him. He could be a piece now that holds them back.
Bringing in Iglesias on a short-term deal makes sense for the Yankees. It’s surprising to many that they haven’t been interested in the OMG signer. Although he was a surprise in 2024 himself, he’s been a consistent hitter his entire career. Since 2021, Iglesias has a .294 batting average with a .733 OPS. He’s also a better option than Oswaldo Cabrera, who is assumed to be competing for an infield spot. Cabrera has a .233 batting average through three seasons with New York.
New York could also use Iglesias defensively. Anthony Volpe could get extra rest days at shortstop with the former All-Star. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a natural second baseman and would likely move back there with Iglesias.
LeMahieu could prove us wrong, but he hasn’t done much since 2021. Cabrera isn’t a great option either. Judge and Cole aren’t getting any younger. New York has a window to win a World Series with their two fan favorites, and they shouldn’t commit to questionable infielders. Signing Iglesias wouldn’t hurt, and the upside is much higher than rolling with LeMahieu or Cabrera for the last infield spot.