Yankees prospect rising fast enough to change New York's trade deadline plans

The New York Yankees have a roster talented enough to end their World Series drought, but there is one place that needs to be strengthened ahead of this year's MLB Trade Deadline. Manager Aaron Boone needs a boost at one of his infield spots to really round out his lineup. Top-25 prospect Roc Riggio is trying to prove that he can provide the Yankees with a valuable internal solution to their biggest problem.

At the moment, it appears that second base is the position that will require the most attention. DJ LeMahieu is showing legitimate signs of life but it's difficult for the Yankees to rely on a player with such a lengthy injury history. Oswald Peraza has displayed good defensive chops but he's been a non-factor at the plate.

There's always a chance that New York might move Jazz Chisholm back to second, but he's filling a major hole at third base. No matter how you slice it, the Yankees are one infield addition away from completing their every day lineup. Roc Riggio is starting to make noise that he can be the guy to solve the team's infield issues from within.

Riggio currently checks in as the team's No. 24 overall prospect. He's been swinging a hot bat lately for AA Somerset. Hitting four home runs in a three-game span is a good way to get the attention of GM Brian Cashman and his front office.

It's easy to fall in love with Riggio's approach to the game. He plays with maximum effort at all times, which has a way of endearing him to fans. Riggio only checks in at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds but he still generates a lot of power at the plate. That sort of torgue permits him to project as a plus power hitter at the major league level if all goes according to plan.

Riggio also displays aggression on the base paths. He does not possess anything more than average speed, but he's still been a quality base stealer at each of his minor league stops. He won't hang his hat on that skill in the big leagues but it does add to his ceiling as an offensive player.

The main drawback to Riggio as a prospect is that his aggression can work against him. Opposing pitchers know he wants to pull the ball in the air whenever possible. That sort of approach will become mroe and more costly to his overall numbers as he progresses through the team's minor league system. AA hurlers cannot paint the outside corner the same way that elite big leaguers can.

Is promoting Roc Riggio the right move for the Yankees?

In the end, Riggio is too far away from a major league callup to be the team's infield solution in 2025. They cannot afford to roll the dice on such an unproven player in October. It's truly championship or bust for the Yankees this year and that means they will need to acquire a proven player to sure up their infield options before the postseason arrives.

It is still a positive development for the organization that Riggio's trajectory as a prospect is headed in the right direction. There's a meaningful chance he can make the team out of Spring Training next season. That should allow Cashman to evaluate rental infielders at the deadline instead of paying a premium price for a player who might be in the team's long-term plans.

The key for Riggio will be to continue to refine his approach at the plate. If he can find a way to learn how to go the other way with pitches on the outside of the plate it will make him a much tougher out. He cannot afford to lose his powerful pull stroke, but Riggio needs to pick and choose his spots to take those monumental hacks.

Riggio's short-term future with the Yankees lies in AA. If he can progress to AAA in the coming months there's an outside chance he could earn himself a late call-up to the Bronx. There's too much growth ahead of him to boost the team's World Series chances this year but he's making an excellent case that he should be in Boone's plans for 2026 and beyond.