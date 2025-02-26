Yankees prospect's sensational spring debut should have Marcus Stroman sweating bullets

The New York Yankees have a bit of a problem as they head into the 2025 season. They have Marcus Stroman on the roster, set to be paid nearly $20 million on the season, yet they have no need for him in their starting rotation.

Stroman was okay in 2024, but he was a healthy scratch from New York's World Series roster. With the addition of Max Fried to the team this winter, there's no play for Stroman in the Bronx unless the Yankees are willing to bump either Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt. That doesn't seem very likely, though: New York has Fried, Gil, Schmidt, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon ahead of Stroman on the big-league roster, and there's nothing to suggest any of those five won't outperform him this season.

And that might not be the only competition that Stroman has to worry about as he pitches for his job this spring. While names like JT Brubaker and Brock Selvidge are candidates to make the big-league roster before the end of the year, it's top pitching prospect Will Warren who could steal Stroman's spot sooner rather than later.

Yankees top prospect Will Warren dominates in first spring appearance

Warren, 25, is the Yankees' fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He cracked the big leagues last season, pitching 22.2 innings with an ERA north of 10.00. But the righty has made great strides as we inch closer to the 2025 season. On Wednesday afternoon, the 25-year-old threw three scoreless innings for the Bronx Bombers while striking out four.

Will Warren is the truth pic.twitter.com/3GqVfxovI2 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) February 26, 2025

Not only did Warren post a clean game according to the box score, but he looked excellent as well. His 65-grade slider was a weapon throughout, and if he keeps throwing it with this sort of confidence, it could become one of the best pitches in the entire Yankees organization.

Warren's exceptional debut is good news for everybody in New York ... except for Stroman. While the veteran may find a spot on the roster as things sit right now, those odds may drop if Warren proves to be a better option.

If Warren can continue to impress, the Yankees may be willing to eat all of Stroman's contract in order to trade him away. It would either be that route or the team could cut him, which would be quite surprising. Only time will tell.