Yankees-Rays start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Yankee Stadium on May 4

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were set to complete their three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with a start time of 1:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees took the first game on Friday night with a 3-0 victory, thanks in part to another strong outing by Max Fried. But on Saturday, the Rays picked up a 3-2 win behind a six stolen base day.

But on Sunday, Mother Nature had other ideas, as rain fell in The Bronx before first pitch. Within an hour before start time, the Yankee Stadium grounds crew rolled the tarp over the infield. Shortly thereafter, the Yankees officially announced that the start time for the New York-Tampa Bay game would be delayed.

Please be advised we do not intend to start today’s game on time. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2025

Yankees-Rays rain delay, May 4: What's the Sunday forecast in New York?

According to Accuweather, there is expected to be moderate rain that should taper off around 2:00 p.m. ET. It will remain to be seen if the break in the rain will allow the Yankees and Rays to squeeze in first pitch, as the rain is expected to pick up again around 5:00 p.m. ET.

UPDATE (1:22 p.m. ET): The Yankees announced that first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET after the rain tapered off. The Yankee Stadium grounds crew removed the tarp from the infield..

Will Warren (1-1, 5.63 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees, while Taj Bradley (2-2, 4.58 ERA) will start for the Rays.