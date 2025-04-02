Yankees re-gain some past history with recent bullpen signing

The New York Yankees have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino to a Major League contract and have added him to the active roster, providing a veteran presence in their bullpen as they continue their early-season push. His addition brings a wealth of experience and depth to an already talented pitching staff.

Ottavino is joining the Yankees ahead of their three-game home stretch against the Arizona Diamondbacks, following Devin Williams being placed on the paternity list and JT Brubaker landing on the 60-day IL. The 39-year-old last pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and 2020, posting an 8-8 record with a 2.76 ERA across 82.4 innings over two seasons. His experience and familiarity with the organization could be a valuable asset as the team looks to maintain its momentum and build consistency on the mound.

The Yankees are getting a much-needed injection of bullpen experience

The 14-year veteran pitched last season for the New York Mets, recording a 4.34 ERA across 60 games and 56 innings. Although he didn’t pitch in the Mets' miraculous postseason run, Ottavino now has another opportunity to contribute at the Major League level. He will once again don pinstripes for his hometown team and look to make an impact in what could be his final season in the Majors.

During their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees’ bullpen performed well, holding opponents to a .236 ERA while giving up the third-fewest runs in the league so far. Seven relief pitchers threw at least one inning without allowing an earned run, showcasing the team’s depth and overall strength. Additionally, Carlos Rodón delivered a strong Opening Day start, giving up just one earned run across 5.1 innings. Ottavino’s arrival should further bolster an already impressive bullpen as they prepare for a tough stretch of games against formidable opponents.

As it stands, the Yankees appear to be on the rise, especially after their use of the popular Torpedo Bats helped them set both franchise and MLB records in the opening series. Ottavino, who once jokingly claimed he could strike out Babe Ruth, might not get that chance, but he will have the opportunity to display his impressive repertoire of six different pitches.

With a deep arsenal of pitches, including a devastating slider, he could provide the Yankees with another chase to success.