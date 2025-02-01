Yankees reportedly looked at World Series champion as external infield option
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees did a good job of pivoting after losing superstar Juan Soto to the New York Mets. With the money to spend, the Yankees filled in holes across their roster, with Devin Williams as their new closer, Paul Goldschmidt as their new first baseman, Cody Bellinger as their new starting center fielder, and Max Fried as their new No. 2 option in the starting rotation. Even with these big additions, which make the team favorites to win the American League again, there are still roster voids that need to be filled.
By letting go of Gleyber Torres, who signed with the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees have no clear starting options for second or third base. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slot into either position, but who will be the other starter? The infield options have dwindled, and it seems the Yankees have no intentions to spend even more money to sign Alex Bregman, who is still a free agent.
One option the Yankees have explored is a player they know all too well. One they saw in the 2024 World Series.
According to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, the Yankees inquired about veteran infielder Enrique Hernandez this offseason and the prior winter. But Sanchez says that it's likely that Hernandez will return to the Dodgers.
Yankees reportedly inquired about World Series champion Enrique Hernandez
As Sanchez says, Hernandez doesn't have the greatest regular season numbers at the plate in the past three seasons, but he finds a way to step up during the most important time of the year — the postseason. Look no further than his offensive numbers in this past postseason, where he recorded a .294 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, a .451 slugging percentage, two home runs, six RBI, 11 runs, and 15 hits in 51 at-bats (14 games).
Hernandez has the flexibility to play a variety of positions in the infield. This past season alone, Hernandez played all four infield positions but mostly at third base. That would be ideal, as Chisholm could play at second, his primary position.
But with Hernandez being viewed as an unlikely option, it appears the Yankees will run with in-house options to start at third base. Manager Aaron Boone revealed recently that he views Oswaldo Cabrera, D.J. LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza as options for third base, with Chisholm moving back to second. But, Boone said that that's the plan "for now."
While the Yankees have inquired about Hernandez, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen, so it may very well be one of the three Yankees mentioned above starting at the hot corner.