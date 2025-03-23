Yankees response to Juan Soto's incredible shade is already in the works

For a player who is no longer on the New York Yankees, Juan Soto sure has a lot to say about, well, the New York Yankees. Soto signed a $765 million contract with the Mets this past winter, shattering the record for the largest deal in the history of MLB. The Yankees did their best to retain Soto, even making a similar offer in years and AAV, but it wasn't enough to surpass Steve Cohen.

There is no shame in that. Yet, the information leaked by Soto's camp to the New York press has ruined any possible good relationship the player and the Yankees had. Soto is a villain in the Bronx, supposedly upset the Yankees would not provide him with a player suite for his friends and family, and dunking on team security just a few months ago. Soto spent one season with the Yankees and has a laundry list of complaints. You can add another to that list, as Soto is not a fan of the Yankees current roster construction.

"I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, six years," Soto said. "We don't know after that."

Yankees have an easy response to Juan Soto's comment

Soto makes a decent point here, as much of the Yankees current core is over the age of 30. Of course, that could all change if Brian Cashman prioritizes New York's farm system in the years to come, along with acquiring younger talent in MLB free agency. The Yankees of all teams are unlikely to let their core players age out without any help. If Soto had concerns about New York's long-term plans, he should've asked during meetings with the front office and ownership, rather than voicing his opinion months after signing with their crosstown rival.

The Yankees can – and should – easily respond to Soto's issues. Entering free agency next winter, the Yankees will have money to spend once again. Among the top free-agent sluggers is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who at 26 years old is the same age as Soto. He will demand a lot of money, but New York should have cash burning a hole in Hal Steinbrenner's pocket thanks to the contract Soto turned down in 2024.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. interested in talking with Yankees

Guerrero Jr. has made it clear he'd be open to joining the Yankees. A season-long distraction is upon us in Toronto, and every time the Blue Jays and Yankees meet up, fans will think of this link Guerrero Jr. made the New York in spring training:

“I’ll speak to every team, including the Yankees," he said at the time.

Signing Guerrero Jr. would provide the Yankees with an heir-apparent to Aaron Judge as face of the franchise – a role Soto turned down. Should Guerrero Jr. sign elsewhere, the Yankees can also pivot to any number of stars available in the years to come.

The Yankees core is aging rapidly, but if Soto thinks Cashman is blind to such things, he is mistaken.