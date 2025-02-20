Yankees rivals rejoice as New York hands Aaron Boone a contract extension: Best memes, tweets

The New York Yankees extended Aaron Boone's contract through the 2027 season on Thursday morning. Boone took the Yankees to the World Series last season, where they lost to the superpower Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. That team, of course, had Juan Soto on it. The Yankees enter spring training without Soto, who signed a record-breaking $765 million contract with the Mets.

Nonetheless, Boone has probably earned the right not to enter this season on an expiring deal. If Boone managed anywhere but the Bronx, he wouldn't be lauded as one of the most overrated coaches in MLB. Instead, Yankees fans must point the finger somewhere each year they don't win their 28th World Series, and it's typically aimed at Boone.

The Yankees are rightly the American League favorites this season. They won the pennant in 2024 and, despite losing Soto, have a deeper roster than last year. New York traded for Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams, and signed the likes of Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and others. With Boone leading the charge from the dugout, he cannot lean on the excuse of losing out on the $765 million lottery that was the Soto chase.

Yankees haters are thrilled Aaron Boone signed an extension to stay in New York

Unfortunately for Boone, the Yankees exist in the same universe as the aforementioned Dodgers. Los Angeles got even better this winter as small-to-mid-market organizations failed to spend at anywhere near the Dodgers rate. Heck, even big-market teams were a letdown in that regard, minus the Yankees and Mets.

If the reaction from Yankees fans says anything, it's that Boone remains an unpopular manager in New York. Elsewhere, he is beloved, if only because he is one more hurdle for the Yankees talented roster to overcome before adding to the organization's trophy shelf.

the rest of MLB when the Yankees extended Boone pic.twitter.com/4AJYxZtabF — David Santana (@dsantana310) February 20, 2025

We have demon Alex Cora through 2027 and the Yankees have “Aaron Boone” through 2027



We are NOT the same pic.twitter.com/lLSkdwlhPz — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) February 20, 2025

Let’s take a look back at Aaron Boone’s biggest moment with the Yankees.pic.twitter.com/HXpqcnNzTS https://t.co/x7ct1rvl2U — Klein25 (@Klein25) February 20, 2025

Aaron Boone if he didn’t hit that homerun in 2003 pic.twitter.com/EcEaQiaJwb https://t.co/C7p30vTYOa — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) February 20, 2025

Aaron Boone is a good manager who deserves this contract extension pic.twitter.com/2y1wZNi8G1 — Kin Knows Ball (@_24kin) February 20, 2025

Boone is not a bad manager, and as many Yankees fans will be quick to point out, he can still be fired even if he's not on an expiring contract. All the pressure is on New York this season to make up some ground on the Dodgers despite playing in a completely different league. Can Boone bring them one step closer to the Commissioners' Trophy?