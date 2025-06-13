Yankees-Royals restart time: Rain delay updates from Kauffman Stadium

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals were locked in a tight scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday. New York was threatening, with two men on and two out against Royals starter Seth Lugo as it looked to polish off a road sweep ... and then Mother Nature decided to press pause.

A rain system that had been moving towards Kansas City all evening finally arrived at just the wrong time, forcing the umpires to send the game into a delay.

🌦️ Monitoring a heavy rain shower approaching Kauffman Stadium. It appears that they are preparing for a rain delay upon its arrival. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ZAKrUKfiU8 — Yankees Rain Delay Forecast (@NYYRainDelay) June 13, 2025

The Royals have yet to issue any sort of information on when the game might resume, saying only that they'll provide an update when one is available. So, how long might the weather keep both teams waiting? We're keeping track of the updates from Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees-Royals rain delay updates: When will play resume?

This article will be updated as the Royals supply more information.

UPDATE: Kansas City has announced the game will resume at 9:28 p.m. ET/8:28 p.m. CT.

We anticipate tonight's game will resume at 8:28 p.m. CT. https://t.co/LjdS1z6tue — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 13, 2025

Fortunately, it doesn't seem like we'll be stuck in a rain delay for too long. Per radar in the area, this is just the outskirts of a much larger weather system moving across the Midwest, and it just so happens to be brushing up against Kansas City at the wrong time. But it should keep moving north, and it won't be too long before it's out of the way and play can resume.

Forecast for Yankees vs. Royals on June 12

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but again, it's a small system that doesn't figure to linger for very long. This was just a matter of the wrong place at the wrong time; the Royals seem to have been able to see this coming and were able to get the tarp on the field quickly, so we should be able to resume play without a ton of delay once the rain has subsided.