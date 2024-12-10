Buyer beware: 3 free agents Yankees must avoid amid post-Juan Soto desperation
Immense pressure piled onto Brian Cashman and the Yankees' front office the very moment Juan Soto rejected their massive contract offer to sign with the Mets. The Yankees remain committed to improving their team via free agency, but it's imperative they don't engage in any panic buys.
There are still plenty of quality players available on the open market, but several big-name free agents have the ability to turn into disasters for the Yankees. Fans of New York's AL team should hope Cashman avoids the temptation to sign any of the three following stars.
Yankees free agent to avoid No. 3: Pete Alonso
It's easy to see why the Yankees' brass would be tempted to respond to Soto's departure by stealing Pete Alonso away from the Mets. He's a very popular player who would give Aaron Boone's lineup more pop at first base than they've enjoyed in years.
The problem with that Alonso is that his performance is in obvious age-related decline. He's still a good player, but all of his power numbers are trending in the wrong direction. That means any multi-year contract for the first baseman is likely to age poorly.
He only gave the Mets 2.1 WAR last season which was his lowest total of the last three years. Alonso is going to get paid like a superstar due to his reputation and ability to occasionally hit elite pitches out of the ballpark. The Yankees do not need to be the team to overpay Alonso based on his high-profile.
Instead, they can sign someone like Christian Walker for a smaller price tag. He's unquestionably a better fielder than Alonso and might also be a better hitter despite being a few years older. Alonso is going to get overpaid in the coming weeks and the Yankees need to make sure they aren't the victim.
Yankees free agent to avoid No. 2: Nathan Eovaldi
Bringing Nathan Eovaldi back to the Bronx would hold some romantic appeal to Yankees fans even though he's pitched for the Red Sox after leaving the franchise. He turned in a solid season for the Rangers last year which has the veteran righty hitting free agency at the right time.
The appeal to signing Eovaldi is that he can boost a team's pitching staff in the playoffs. He's not going to stay healthy for a full season but he has shown his willingness to empty the tank in October to great effect. The fact that Eovaldi can also work out of the bullpen in the playoffs only adds to his value for a contender.
The problem for the Yankees is that they don't need to add another solid starter. They have plenty of guys who can perform like that for the back half of their rotation in 2025. If they're going to spend big money on a starting pitcher it needs to be someone who can give them elite production in both the regular season and playoffs.
That should limit Cashman to shopping for potential aces like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. He needs to go big or go home when it comes to adding a starting pitcher. They need a player with a higher ceiling than Eovaldi.
Yankees free agent to avoid No. 1: Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt played like a MVP two seasons ago but he was a below-average hitter in 2024. There might be some hope that his performance will regress to the mean in 2025, but that's a dangerous bet on a 37-year-old with limited athleticism.
The upside to the Yankees signing Goldschmidt is that he can likely be had for a one-year deal. The downside is that he isn't a clear upgrade over the options Boone already has at his disposal. Ben Rice or DJ LeMahieu could easily outperform Goldschmidt next year. There's no reason for New York to waste an eight-figure salary on a veteran who isn't a lock to improve their team.
Yankee fans should expect to see their favorite team linked with Goldschmidt and a host of other veterans over the next coming weeks. Most of those links will be planted by agents to improve the offers their clients might receive from other clubs. Goldschmidt is a prime example of a player who needs to be avoided by New York at all costs.