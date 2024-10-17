One Yankee is pricing himself out of New York with a massive October turnaround
The New York Yankees are set to undergo one of the most stressful offseasons in recent memory. A few seasons ago, they had to worry about Aaron Judge signing elsewhere, but they eventually inked Judge to a massive contract extension. Now, it's Juan Soto that will be on the open market with each and every large market team trying to find their way to bring Soto to their city.
With the Yankees prioritizing Soto, likely offering him a contract with over $550 million attached to it if they bring him back, money may be tight for Brian Cashman and the Yankees. Yes, for the first time in a long time, the Yankees could be facing a shortage of money in free agency after Soto hopefully signs with the team.
This kind of spending could leave one member of the Yankees on the outside looking in during the offseason. Or, it could leave the Yankees watching one key member of their organization head elsewhere to get the money he deserves.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Gleyber Torres could price himself out of the Bronx due to exceptional postseason play
Gleyber Torres experienced a bit of a down year this regular season. During the regular season, Torres slashed .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. This isn't a bad season, but combined with his expectations and his poor defense, it's considered a down year for Torres.
Many speculated if the Yankees would want to bring him back in 2025 either way, as Torres is set to hit unrestricted free agency this Winter. But Torres' performance this postseason has completely changed the narrative. Honestly, he may be playing himself out of the Bronx.
In the postseason, Torres is 7-for-24 with seven runs score, two doubles, a home run and more walks that strikeouts. He's slashing .292/.433/.500 and he's been a crucial piece of Aaron Boone's lineup. With this kind of production, it's clear that the Yankees should want him back next season. Boone needs players that will perform with the season on the line and that's exactly what Torres is doing.
But, let's get back to Soto. Soto is going to garner a boatload of money from the Yankees this offseason if they are to bring him back. Will the Yankees have enough money to pay Torres if they sign Soto?
Now, everything changes if Soto heads elsewhere. Then, the Yankees won't have to struggle with the money to sign Torres back. Still, with Cashman and Steinbrenner running things, New York could figure out a way to pay Soto, Torres and whoever else needs signed this Winter.