Two more potential Yankees infield solutions emerge
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees are at a make-or-break moment. Without Juan Soto in their lineup, their batting order lacks his masterful on-base, power-hitting combination that proved pivotal to their World Series run last season. GM Brian Cashman has tried to offset his absence by adding stellar arms to the pitching staff and providing impeccable lineup depth however, they are still missing one vital, hard-to-pinpoint element.
Cashman is currently deep into a search for a top-notch defender packing a plus bat. Unfortunately, there is a lack of infielders that match this description. By now, Cashman has scouted Luis Arraez, Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Polanco, Brendan Rodgers and Paul DeJong. He has also checked in on Alex Bregman, abandoning him after determining his right-handed hitting style wasn’t a good match for Yankee Stadium.
Now, the rumor mill has brought us two new names. Unfortunately, they seem to carry the same flaws that define the others.
Kiké Hernandez and Whit Merrifield are floated as Gleyber Torres replacements
According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic ($), free agents Kiké Hernandez and Whit Merrifield are two potential options the Yankees might be in the running for. It is unclear how much interest the Yankees have in either candidate when compared to the others, but while both carry the same concerns we’ve been hearing about, they each have their points of intrigue.
Hernandez has been a prominent utility player for years now thanks to his many postseason appearances with the Dodgers and Red Sox. Over his 11-year career, he has played every position on the diamond besides catcher. Kuty mentions he was in talks with the Yankees last offseason before signing with the Dodgers. While his versatility is great, his performance at the plate has left much to be desired.
Through 362 at-bats last season, Hernandez slashed just .229/.281/.373/.654 with 12 home runs. Twice in his career, he has shown an ability to slug 20-to-21 home runs in a season. However, his low batting averages and right-handed swing are not fits for the Yankees’ lineup. Baseball Savant estimates his 12 home runs would only be six in the Bronx and his .238 career average is not what the Yankees should be chasing.
Among the other downsides is that he has rarely been a full-time player. He has seen over 500 plate appearances only twice in his career. His glove, while potentially better Torres, was neutral last season and has been very negative in years past. His one upside would be his postseason record. Hernandez maintains a career .275 average, spectacular .353 OBP, with 15 home runs in 230 postseason at-bats. However, his chances of fitting in with the Yankees are not great. As Kuty recalls:
“After the Dodgers’ World Series win, Hernández ripped Fat Joe’s performance at Yankee Stadium just ahead of Game 3.”
It may be awkward in the dugout after such remarks. Hernandez will turn 34 late next season.
Like Hernandez, Whit Merrifield is also coming off a poor year. Merrifield slashed just .222/.311/.314/.625 with four home runs, his worst season by far. After being traded to the Braves, his performance vastly improved. But after two injuries in September (hit-by-pitch in the head; broken foot), his production was severely hampered (though he still played which is impressive).
Merrifield has played every position besides catcher and shortstop, providing almost as much versatility as Hernandez. However, unlike Hernandez, Merrifield led both his league and the MLB separate times in games played, at-bats, hits, doubles, triples, stolen bases, and sac flies; multiple times in numerous stats. Even if last year was a down year and though he isn’t a home run hitter, he still has great speed and his bat still may still carry some upside.
His defense was neutral at both second and third last season making him a defensive improvement over Torres. Merrifield may be an under-the radar grab if he can perform like he used to, but that might not be such a great gamble. Merrifield turns 36 in January.