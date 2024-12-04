Yankees are ready to shuffle their infield if Juan Soto bolts in free agency
The Yankees will do everything they can to re-sign Juan Soto in the coming days, but GM Brian Cashman knows his return to the Bronx is far from a certainty. That's why the franchise is already working on backup plans in the event that Soto's future lies elsewhere.
In a perfect world, New York could sign a generational talent capable of replacing Soto's spot in the batting order and the outfield. Unfortunately, that player does not exist on the open market. It would also be exceedingly difficult for the Yankees to swing a trade for a player of that caliber.
That's why the Yankees are reportedly zeroing in on shortstop Willy Adames as the free agent they would target immediately after a potential Soto departure. He is the top-rated shortstop available in free agency. Anthony Volpe manned the position for manager Aaron Boone last season but it's possible he could be on the move if Adames lands in the Bronx.
Willy Adames won't be the only move Yankees make to replace Juan Soto
The team also has a vacancy at second base with Gleyber Torres hitting the open market. The Yankees have shown little interest in bringing him back into the fold. Volpe is an above-average defender at short but his mobility might allow him to grade out even higher at second.
It's also possible that the Yankees could choose to sign Adames and move him over to third base. He has the arm strength to handle the hot corner and any decline he suffers in mobility due to age over the next few seasons would be comfortably accommodated at the corner infield spot. In this scenario, Jazz Chisholm could move from third to his more natural infield spot at second base.
Yankees fans won't be satisfied with swapping Adames for Soto but it would be a solid pivot by a front office under real pressure to end the organization's World Series title drought. Adames can be a quality middle of the order bat to drive in runs and protect Aaron Judge. Adding him could also improve the team's infield defense which would be a welcome outcome for the Yankees' pitching staff.
Signing Adames won't be the only step the Yankees take if they lose Soto but it would be a solid one for a franchise with World Series aspirations.