Yankees sent Mets brutal parting shot after Subway Series statement

The Subway Series is alive and well, with the New York Yankees holding bragging rights over the Mets for now. After the two teams split the first two games, the Yankees got the clinching win on Sunday night, as they won 8-2 behind a grand slam from Cody Bellinger.

Yankees fans celebrated the victory at the game and on social media, while bragging about Juan Soto's limited impact in the series. As it turns out, the Yankees were bragging as well, as James O'Connell of the New York Daily News posted on X that the team was playing "I Get Money" by rapper 50 Cent. One of the main verses of the song is "I run New York."

Message sent.

The Subway Series hasn't had this much heat behind it in quite some time. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and near the top of their leagues. But the main reason is Soto playing the role of "heel" for the Yankees fanbase. Yankees fans are used to superstars staying in the Bronx instead of signing with the Mets. Even though Soto joined the Yankees as a rental trade piece (with no say in the deal), the fanbase treated him like the enemy, booing him throughout the weekend and turning their backs to him whenever he took right field.

On Sunday, the game was closely contested until the eighth inning. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had a fielding error on a throw to first base to allow Jasson Dominguez to score. Then, Paul Goldschmidt knocked in a run on a single. To cap off the inning and ultimately clinch the win, Bellinger crushed a grand slam to put the Yankees up 8-2.

With this, the Yankees now increase their all-time head-to-head wins to 86, as compared to the Mets' 68.

After this series, the Yankees have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for first place in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Mets' lead in the AL East shrank to half a game, with the Philadelphia Phillies closing the gap following their three-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The next time these two teams will meet is on July 4 weekend, this time in Queens at Citi Field. We'll see if the Mets can get the last word in and take away bragging rights. But for now, Yankees fans can say New York City is a "Yankees city."