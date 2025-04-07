Yankees-Tigers start time: Chilly Detroit forecast forces teams to shift schedule

The New York Yankees continue their Midwest road trip with a series against the Detroit Tigers this week in a matchup of AL playoff hopefuls. But while Mondays are almost always night games in the Major Leagues, the series opener from Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, is set for 3:10 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon.

Why? Cold weather has forced both teams to juggle their plans this week, hoping to avoid playing in sub-freezing temperatures. Here's everything to know, from the start times of all three games to the forecast for the week.

What time do the Yankees and Tigers play today?

Monday's game was originally set to start at 6:40 p.m. ET. But with some very chilly evening temperatures in Detroit this week, the decision was made to shift to an afternoon start. Now, the series opener will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET, and each of the next two games in the series have been bumped up as well.

Monday: 3:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday: 1:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday: 1:10 p.m. ET

Yankees vs Tigers weather forecast in Detroit

If you'll be attending any of the three games this week, be prepared to brave the elements. Per the National Weather Service, the Monday forecast in Detroit calls for a high of 48, with a chance of rain and even snow later in the afternoon and wind gusts of up to 31 mph. The low on Monday night is 22 degrees, with wind chills even lower. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 39, and Wednesday is partly cloudy with a high near 45 and a 30 percent chance of rain.