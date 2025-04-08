Yankees torpedo bats masked fatal flaw now coming back to bite Brain Cashman

With all the chatter and controversy that was caused by the New York Yankees use of the torpedo bats, you would think that they were undefeated and winning convincingly every night. That is far from the truth, as the Yankees fell to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, putting them at 6-4 on the season.

It is obviously still early and the Yankees have the potential to be a World Series contender. However, the torpedo bat drama has kept fans from seeing that the Yankees have a major flaw so far in 2025, their pitching.

New York Yankees pitching struggles overshadowed by torpedo bats

People are still talking about that one game where the Yankees plated 20 runs and hit nine homers with the majority of their lineup using the torpedo bat. While that was more than impressive, don’t forget that the Yankees also gave up nine runs to the Milwaukee Brewers in that same game.

Aside from the Yankees’ most recent addition to the rotation, Max Fried, the pitching staff has more than underperformed. Gerrit Cole will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery so Aaron Boone needs someone to step up. So far, everyone has let him down.

The Yankees pitching staff as a whole (starters and relievers) have a combined 4.48 ERA. Having a decent bullpen is the only reason this statistic is as low as it is. Carlos Rodon who was the Yankees Opening Day starter has a 5.19 ERA, Will Warren is sitting at an even 6.00 and both Marcus Stroman and Carlos Carrasco have ERAs over 7.00.

Relying strictly on the offense to win ball games is something that the Yankees cannot afford to do the entire season. Eventually someone will have to step up or Brian Cashman will have to make some moves to address what could be a very fatal flaw for the New York Yankees.