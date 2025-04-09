What the Yankees could get if they cash in on Trent Grisham now

Outside of Aaron Judge, no member of the New York Yankees has meant more to Aaron Boone's squad than Trent Grisham this season. That could make it the opportune time for GM Brian Cashman to sell high on the veteran outfielder to reinforce one of his roster's weak spot.

Admittedly, the chances of the Yankees parting ways with Grisham anytime soon are remote. Another team would need to bowl New York over with a sizable trade offer to get a deal done. At worst, Grisham gives the team a high-quality defensive outfielder to spell the likes of Jasson Dominguez and Judge. If he keeps hitting the ball as he's done over the first few weeks of the season, he's going to play triple-digit games for the club.

Grisham is inevitably going to cool off at the plate. He's already hit three home runs on the young season in just 29 at-bats. It's also a safe bet that he's not going to keep his batting average at .379 for the full campaign.

How much he'll cool off remains the relevant question. If the Yankees think his hitting is going to fall off a cliff, they'd be wise to try to sell him off at the peak of his value. Here are three roster holes New York should try to fill if they're willing to part with the hot-hitting outfielder.

1. A starting pitcher who can eat innings

The Yankees starting rotation has been beset by injuries in the early going. Gerrit Cole missing the full season is a hammer blow to the roster. Luis Gil likely won't return to the mound until after the All-Star break. The relative good news is that Clarke Schmidt should be ready to rejoin Boone's rotation sometime next week.

None of that alters the stark truth that the Yankees' starting rotation has not notched a quality start yet this season. That's heaped enormous pressure on the team's bullpen to bail the team out on a game-by-game basis. The team does have quality bullpen depth, but there's a limit to how much they can be stressed.

That's why flipping Grisham for an average starting pitcher capable of soaking up 150+ innings this season could be so valuable for the Yankees. That might not seem like a needle-moving transaction for a team with World Series aspirations, but it could give the pitching staff a much more solid platform to build on.

The challenge here for Cashman and his staff would be identifying a pitcher whose salary does not greatly exceed the $5 million Grisham is making this season. The Yankees will likely balk at the idea of adding payroll for anyone who does not possess star potential.

2. A starting third baseman

Oswaldo Cabrera has been adequate, but uninspiring, as the Yankees' starting third baseman to date. No rational fan should expect DJ LeMahieu to be anything more if/when he returns to the diamond.

Grisham isn't good enough to net the Yankees a star at the hot corner, but he could be combined with a prospect to facilitate that kind of return. Money could also be an issue for the Yankees in this kind of deal.

The most prominent third baseman on the theoretical trade market is still Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals could see Grisham as a nice boost of immediate value if they're going to give up on the former All-Star infielder.

The more likely path forward here is for the Yankees to flip Grisham for a young player with more upside at third than Cabrera. That's still a tough needle for Cashman and company to thread.

3. Another bullpen arm

If adding a starting pitcher proves too expensive, the Yankees could pivot to doubling down on their bullpen depth. Flipping Grisham for an above-average middle reliever feels like a deal that could get done ahead of the trade deadline.

This is a spot where the Yankees could conceivably trim a little payroll. If the Yankees can turn Grisham into a reliable bullpen arm with multiple innings of team control, they'd have to pull the trigger. Those arms don't grow on trees, and the Yankees understand their value.

Will the Yankees trade Trent Grisham?

The odds are stacked against the Yankees offloading Grisham, even if they get a good offer. He's an integral part of the squad, and they need the insurance of a good fourth outfielder to guard against injury.

The one thing that could change the team's calculus is falling out of AL East contention early in the campaign. If that happens, Cashman should move quickly to sell off any veteran that does not possess star potential. Grisham is just a role player. That's why he could move if his team falls out of the race for a postseason berth.