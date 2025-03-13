This Yankees-Twins trade could bring New York the perfect low-budget third baseman

The New York Yankees’ recent injury trouble has warranted a series of power-ranking downgrades. Now, we are once more witnessing the full-throated “next man up” mentality sweep through the organization, a familiar mentality the likes of which Yankee fans are sick of. But while the Yankees are down, they aren’t yet out — at least, not completely.

According to general manager Brian Cashman, the Yankees are in the search for a right-handed bat. While it won’t be an expensive or even moderately pricey offensive upgrade, this should be welcome news for fans. With Giancarlo Stanton out and the Yankee pitching staff in shambles, a decent bat would restore the frequently downtrodden team to at least some degree of potency. But where might Cashman find a quality bat that is cheap yet expendable to the team that will need to part with him? Let’s take a glance at the Minnesota Twins.

Currently, the Twins have several suitable third base options. This spot is expected to go to Royce Lewis. Edouard Julien has high upside but is very risky, given last season’s stats. He’ll likely be a bench piece if he isn’t optioned. Willi Castro can play several positions and will likely play an important utility role for the Twins next season. Among other names, there is Jose Miranda.

Last year, Miranda filled in for Lewis when he spent an extended period on the injured list. The replacement third baseman/first baseman slashed a respectable .284/.322/.441/.763 with nine home runs in 401 at-bats. The .284 batting average is the highest in his short 3-year career. In 24 at-bats this spring, Miranda is hitting .250 with one home run but with a much more attractive .333 on-base percentage.

As it stands, Miranda appears to be a much better solution at third base than the Yankees’ internal options. And since the Twins will likely be using him as a bench piece, Miranda might be a suitable trade candidate. Miranda is owed $800,000 this season before entering Arbitration 1, placing him perfectly within Cashman's price range. What might a trade for Miranda look like?

Yankees-Twins trade proposal

Roderick Arias is the Yankees’ No. 7 prospect. Arias is known for both his power and his plate discipline. The 20-year-old switch hitter is still growing in strength and is projected to hit over 20 home runs a season after he enters the majors. His tendency to work counts leads to plenty of walks giving him solid on-base numbers even when his batting average struggles. However, his aggressive swing also results in plenty of strikeouts. Arias comes with solid speed and has stolen 64 bags in his minor-league career, but his success rate on the basepaths and his infield defense are works in progress.

Heading to the Twins with Arias would be 22-year-old catching prospect Jesus Rodriguez. Across four levels in the minors, Rodriguez owns a remarkable career batting average of .311 and an OBP of .397. Rodriguez is currently unranked, but his addition to the Twins would impactfully bolster their catching depth.