Yankees vs. Rockies rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Denver

The Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees hit pause on Sunday's rubber match as rain showers moved through the Denver area. The Yankees lead 4-2 midway through the fifth inning. New York scored the two go-ahead runs in the top of the fifth, so the weather could help Colorado stall that momentum. Some home cooking from Mother Nature.

This has been a truly bizarre series between an AL powerhouse and the worst team in MLB. Colorado won the first game, 3-2. The Yankees won last night, 13-1. This rubber match gives the Rockies a rare chance to not only win a series, but to get their 10th win of the season. That would be a depressing but meaningful milestone.

When will the Yankees-Rockies game restart on Sunday, May 25?

As for when the game will restart, we don't know — yet. The Rockies' official X account has promised to deliver updates as they become available.

Rockies insider Patrick Lyons believes the delay could last anywhere from 2-4 hours based on the current conditions. The scenes from Denver certainly aren't great. Here is Brenton Doyle tracking a flyball in pouring rain right before play was suspended.

As things currently stand, it's impossible to say when exactly play will resume. There's a good chance, judging from the forecast, that play is able to resume at some point this evening, but Rockies fans could be stuck in limbo for the next few hours as this storm system passes through.

The game was called midway through the top of the fifth inning. Colorado had just pulled starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela from the game, with Jake Bird allowing a hit and a walk in one-third inning before the delay. Odds are we will see a different Rockies pitcher tasked with damage control when this game resumes.

As for New York, starter Will Warren has four innings of two-hit, two-run baseball under his belt with seven strikeouts. His stuff was working for the most part, a bumpy first inning side, but a prolonged rain delay probably means the end of his day on the mound. New York's bullpen is far from infallible, but then again, the Rockies' offense doesn't exactly pose a big-time threat.

What is the current forecast at Coors Field in Denver?

AccuWeather's forecast expects heavy rain and thunderstorms for at least the next hour, which could push this delay into uncomfortable territory. The local radar shows a significant storm cell moving over Denver, so buckle in, grab a poncho (or a nice stack on your couch at home), and get ready for a lengthy wait.