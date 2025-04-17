Yankees won a game they would’ve lost thanks to Juan Soto betrayal

The biggest story to follow this past offseason in Major League Baseball was where outfielder Juan Soto would sign. Knowing what Soto’s asking price was, it was very clear that only a handful of teams had a chance at acquiring the left-handed slugger.

Soto spent one season with the New York Yankees in 2024 and was sensational, helping the team reach its first World Series since 2009. But betrayal would follow that winter, as Soto shocked everyone by deciding to jump to the crosstown New York Mets on a massive $765 million contract.

Yankees fans have been awfully salty in the months since, looking for any possible excuse to get one over on their hated rival and their former star outfielder. Some of those excuses have been ... weaker than others. But a golden opportunity presented itself on Wednesday night, when the Yankees were able to escape with a win thanks to Soto not being the team's right fielder.

Cody Bellinger makes game-winning catch Juan Soto couldn’t

Soto is a great asset to have on a lineup card. But if he has one flaw, it is his more-than-questionable defensive ability. Once Soto left the Bronx, the Yankees decided to spread the money they would have spent on Soto among multiple players. One of them was outfielder Cody Bellinger, who essentially replaced Soto in the outfield.

On Wednesday night, the Yankees carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. Royals outfielder MJ Melendez stepped in the box against reliever Fernando Cruz and the tying run in scoring position.

Melendez hit a liner to right field that threatened to even up the score, only for Bellinger to end the game with a slick diving catch.

An UNBELIEVABLE Cody Bellinger catch secures the Yankees win! pic.twitter.com/XdzM96Amiw — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2025

Given the level of difficulty involved, it is safe to assume that Soto would not have came up with this ball. If that ball hits the ground, it is easily extra bases for Melendez and the game continues, potentially even leading to a Yankees loss.

Although New York is just 11-7 on the season, moments like this prove that Soto’s move to Queens has been more beneficial than harmful for the New York Yankees in 2025. The team wanted to get more athletic in the field after that embarrassing World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Bellinger is helping them do just that.