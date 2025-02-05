Young Eagles fan injured in Philly plane crash deserves a trip to the Super Bowl
By Austen Bundy
In the wake of yet another airplane-related tragedy, a bright spot emerges to remind us that the world isn't always bleak. A young boy and his family were present Jan. 31 when an air ambulance crashed into the parking lot of a Philadelphia-area mall, killing all six people onboard and injuring dozens of bystanders.
That boy, 10-year-old Trey Howard, suffered a head wound caused by flying metal debris from the plane as he protected his little siblings in the back of his father's car. A police officer helped rush him and his family to the hospital where he received life-saving brain surgery.
According to a report by ABC News, Howard's first words out of surgery were about his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. His father, Andre, described the exchange he had with his son as soon as he woke up.
"'Daddy, what's today?' I was like, 'Monday.' 'OK, wait. We didn't play yesterday did we?' 'No, you didn't miss the Super Bowl," Andre said.
The Eagles should send this young fan to the Super Bowl
Little Trey isn't just a die-hard loyal fan of the Eagles, he's also dedicated to his family. Andre also told ABC News that Trey was concerned with how his little sister fared after the crash.
"Daddy, did I save my sister?" he said Trey asked him next. "You told us to get down. I was just trying to help my sister.. next thing I know, I thought I died."
Trey is still recovering at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but if the Eagles haven't already heard his story, they should soon. The "superhero," as his dad called him, deserves some sort of recognition from the team and if he recovers soon enough, he should be brought down to New Orleans to support his favorite team in the biggest game of the year.
Even if he can't make it for the Super Bowl, Trey will probably hear from the Eagles at some point anyways. Perhaps for the victory parade if they pull off the win over the mighty Kansas City Chiefs or at some point in the new season. Either way the little guy deserves it.