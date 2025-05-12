Young Mets star could make surprise shift to solve roster crunch

The New York Mets have cruised through the first quarter of the season, and their bats are starting to click. Brett Baty is one of those players beginning to get into a groove. The only issue is that he plays second base and third base.

Luisangel Acuña and Mark Vientos have been red-hot at the plate, so Carlos Mendoza can’t afford to take them out of the lineup. However, Jesse Winker is on the IL, and Starling Marte is struggling. The DH spot is wide open, and Mark Vientos could be the perfect DH to keep Baty’s bat in the lineup.

Vientos was recently asked if he’d be okay as the DH more with Baty swinging the bat well. He answered by saying,“Absolutely.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that Vientos is willing to put the team first. At the same time, he’s been killing it offensively as of late and had a breakout season in 2024. Across his past 20 games, the 25-year-old is hitting .311 with a .912 OPS and five home runs. Being okay with letting another young player hold down his position shows how mature he already is.

The best Mets lineup should feature Vientos as the DH:

SS Francisco Lindor RF Juan Soto 1B Pete Alonso LF Brandon Nimmo DH Mark Vientos 3B Brett Baty C Francisco Alvarez 2B Luisangel Acuña / Jeff McNeil CF Tyrone Taylor

Mendoza has a great problem on his hands. The Mets' offense has been surging recently. Finding at-bats for Baty will be challenging, but moving Vientos to DH could be in his best interest.

If Baty continues to hit — over his past 15 games, he’s hitting .289 with four home runs and a .978 OPS — they’ll have no choice but to DH Vientos.

Over their last 15 games, these #Mets have been red hot:



Brett Baty: .978 OPS

Juan Soto: .973 OPS

Tyrone Taylor: .959 OPS

Pete Alonso: .947 OPS

Francisco Lindor: .943 OPS

Brandon Nimmo: .895 OPS

Mark Vientos: .889 OPS#LGM pic.twitter.com/VJHJSqnyyA — James Nolan (@JamesNolanFS) May 12, 2025

Everyone already knows how good the Mets' lineup is with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso atop. If Baty continues to rake, the Mets will have a better lineup than many have expected. Even when Winker is healthy, Mendoza would have to DH Vientos more often.

New York always knew Baty had potential, and he’s starting to show it as of late. It wasn’t too long ago when he was one of the top prospects in MLB. He could make the Mets’ lineup much deeper, which would help them stay atop the NL East.