When an NBA team gets the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, you're probably expecting to get a franchise-altering player, such as LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Blake Griffin, and Cade Cunningham.

However, in the 2024 Draft, it was known long before that whatever team won the lottery would not be getting a generational player. With that being the narrative around this draft, the players drafted were already being thought of lowly before even touching the floor.

This is especially true for whom the Atlanta Hawks took with the first overall pick — Zaccharie Risacher.

The wing from France was not a surefire first pick. Leading up to the day of the draft, many still had no clue what player would end up being taken by the Hawks. Risacher may have had the lowest expectations of any first-overall pick in recent memory.

Unfortunately for Risacher, the start to his season didn't raise any of those expectations. Riscacher's light frame and struggles to create his shot led to a shaky start to his rookie season. In the first 40 games of the season, Risacher averaged just 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the field, 28 percent from deep, and 48 percent on all 2s.

To make matters worse, the Hawks were 3.5 points worse with the rookie on the floor. Risacher struggled to make an impact and, at times, looked lost on the court.

These struggles happened while rookies like Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Ke'lel Ware of the Miami Heat played well, which did not help Risacher's image. Just 40 games into his career, there were already calls for Risacher to be labeled a bust and a waste of a pick!

Those claims were always a bit extreme to say about any rookie just 40 games into their career, but Risacher hadn't given any reason to push back against the criticism.

That is, until Jan. 30.

Zaccharie Risacher is putting it all together

On national television, the Hawks matched up against the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Struggling against a potential NBA championship team in your rookie season wouldn't be the end of the world, and maybe you would even be given a pass for a poor performance.

Instead, Risacher had one of his best games of the season. In just 25 minutes of play, the rookie scored 30 points on just 14 shots -- shooting 11 of 14 from the field and 5-of-6 from deep. Risacher showcased confidence on strong drives to the rim, perfectly timed cuts, and obviously, hit his open 3s.

Performing this well on TNT against an elite team like the Cavs can do wonders for a rookie's confidence and development for the rest of the season; that's precisely what this game did for Risacher.

Since that performance, Risacher has played in 31 games. He has averaged 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the floor, 41 percent from deep, and 58 percent on 2-pointers. His 61.8 true shooting percentage over these 31 games would be 10 points higher than the likely Rookie Of The Year, Castle.

There is a strong argument to be made that Risacher has been the NBA's best rookie since Jan. 28.

According to CleaningTheGlass, in the first 41 games of the season, Risacher struggled from every part of the floor. His 58 percent at the rim would've ranked in the 14th percentile, 34 percent on all mid-range shots would rank in the 19th percentile, and 18 percent on non-corner 3s would rank in the *gulp* ZERO percentile.

He's vastly improved across the board in the last 31 games, raising his finishing at the rim from 58 percent to 65 percent and surging from the 14th percentile to the 46th percentile. His percentage on all mid-range shots jumped from 34 percent to 49 percent, reaching the 79th percentile.

Risacher went from shooting 18 percent on non-corner 3s and being the worst 3-point shooter in the league away from the corner, to shooting 37 percent outside the corner and jumping from the zero percentile to the 70th percentile.

Risacher is playing stronger and utilizing his athleticism more around the rim, allowing him to finish off his elite feel for cuts to the basket and speed in transition. The rookie is more confident in his jumpshot and is taking advantage of playing with a creator like Trae Young, who generates open looks for his teammates as well as anyone in the league.

To appreciate what Risacher has done over the last 31 games and am excited about his future in Atlanta with Young, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu, you must understand what Risacher is and isn't.

Is Risacher likely to become this superstar player who consistently creates excellent shots for himself? Probably not. Even during these 31 games, 83 percent of Risacher's made shots have all been assisted.

This should not be viewed as bad unless you have a misconception of what the player Risacher will be and what the NBA is. Not every player is built to be an offensive engine, someone meant to be a self-creator within a half-court offense.

Risacher is playing like the perfect play finisher: a player who can finish the advantage your star player creates within the halfcourt offense. Great teams all need that star player, but having a star isn't enough. Ask the Charlotte Hornets how that's gone for LaMelo Ball. Or better yet, ask the Phoenix Suns how that's gone with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Long, athletic, rangy, versatile wings who fit around a star, who can finish the plays created by that star, and impact the game without the ball in their hands are incredibly valuable in the NBA. That's what appears to be Risacher's future.

Is it expected that Risacher will improve as he becomes much stronger, grows into his frame, and improves his on-ball skills?

Sure!

It will probably never be the *central* part of his game, though. And if it does become a part of his game, that's years away. The rookie just turned 20 today, April 8. He has a long way to go to improve his game and continue to adjust to NBA basketball.

Is being that star creator what is expected of most number-one overall picks? Possibly, but again, this was not believed to be available in this draft for months before it took place. For this specific NBA Draft, Risacher is showing why he was Atlanta's top pick.

The good news is there's a base of a good NBA player in Zaccharie Risacher, he's shown that for over two months now.

It may not be enough to win Rookie Of The Year (I would argue it should be, though).

But it should be enough for the Atlanta Hawks to feel good about who they selected with their first overall pick in this draft.