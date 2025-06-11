Za’Darius Smith wants a reunion the Lions desperately need

Over the last decade, Za'Darius Smith has made quite a career for himself in the NFL. The former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky by the Baltimore Ravens has been a three-time Pro Bowler on five different teams in his NFL career. Smith split time between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions this past season. He ended up with a combined nine sacks in 17 games played. Does he still have it?

Smith remains a free agent heading into the summer months of the offseason. While the soon-to-be 33-year-old is no spring chicken, Smith has been a productive player throughout most of his playing career. He knows that the Lions are close, and firmly believes he can be the piece that helps get them over the top. Like many teams, the pass rush is the biggest weakness for the Lions ahead of this year.

Here is what Smith told Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports about wanting to come back to Detroit.

"We both know where I want to be. Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I'm there, I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully, I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit."

Smith made it abundantly clear why he wants to go back to Detroit: He wants to win a Super Bowl.

"I'm going into Year 11. As a veteran, (a championship) is the only thing that I'm missing. I did the sacks, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, so it's really just me getting a ring now and winning a championship."

While Detroit should be a playoff team again next year, there is a chance the Lions may have seen their Super Bowl window close. Whenever you lose a star coordinator, that usually knocks the entire coaching staff down a peg. Detroit lost two star coordinators this past offseason with Aaron Glenn taking over the New York Jets and Ben Johnson taking over the rival Chicago Bears in the division.

No matter what head coach Dan Campbell wants, general manager Brad Holmes will have his say.

Should the Detroit Lions bring back Za'Darius Smith on a new contract?

Looking at who could still be had in the edge rusher market, it is really slim pickings at this point. There are a handful of names that standout, and Smith's is most certainly among them. However, age, price range and productivity are why guys like Smith who should be on a team no longer are. In time, I think he will catch on with somebody, but I cannot say for certain that it will be Detroit. Why is that?

It may come down to how well Campbell and Holmes believe he can fit into this current iteration of the Lions defense. What we have to remember is Glenn is no longer calling the shots on that side of the ball for Campbell. Detroit opted to promote former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. His position group overlaps with what Smith can do on the field, so I would say maybe?

Let me put it to you this way, even if the Lions are deficient in the pass-rushing department, I doubt Holmes is going to break the bank for a potentially declining player. Smith may have nearly had a double-digit sack season last fall split between two teams, but that level of production could be a thing of the past. Emotionally, I would sign him, but I would expect for Smith to take a bit of a discount.

Smith's days of earning top-dollar contracts are a thing of the past, but he could return to the Lions.