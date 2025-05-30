Zion Williamson accused of rape: Everything we know

According to a report in The Daily Mail, a lawsuit has been filed by a woman claiming to be an ex-girlfriend of Zion Williamson, accusing him of rape and abuse in a pattern that went on for years. This is a civil lawsuit and, at this point, Zion has not been charged with any crimes related to these allegations. Here is what we know so far (Trigger Warning).

Details of the Zion Williamson lawsuit

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of the lawsuit for their report and included the following details:

Williamson is accused of two separate incidents of rape and "abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior toward Plaintiff." The alleged rapes both occurred in 2020.

The alleged relationship between the Plaintiff and Williamson began in 2018 while he was still at Duke and extended up to 2023, which would have been either his fourth or fifth season in the NBA, depending on what month the relationship ended.

In addition to the two alleged incidents of rape, which are described in some detail by The Daily Mail, Williamson is accused of 'threatening her life and the lives of her family,' as well as 'sexual, physical, emotional and financial' abuse.

Zion Williamson's personal life

This is not the only time chaotic details from Williamson's personal life have spilled into the public eye. In 2023, it was reported that he was expecting a baby with a woman named Ahkeema Love. That was quickly followed by scandal as adult film star Moriah Mills said that she had been having an affair with Williamson. She feuded with both Love and Williamson on social media, including threatening to release a sex tape that could cost him endorsement deals.

Love was then arrested in April for, "stalking, threatening and beating another woman romantically linked" with Williamson.

Responses from Zion Williamson, his agent and the New Orleans Pelicans

Multiple media outlets, including The Daily Mail and The New York Post, have reportedly reached out to Williamson's representatives for comment. As of right now, there has been no comment from or the New Orleans Pelicans about the lawsuit or its allegations.