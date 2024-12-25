Zion Williamson might be close to returning to Pelicans with latest injury update
The New Orleans Pelicans may be getting some help soon in the form of Zion Williamson. The star forward has been sidelined due to a left hamstring injury he suffered on Nov. 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and could be slowly ramping up to return to the court.
The Pelicans announced on Tuesday that Williamson had begun the conditioning phase and could return to full practice next week.
Williamson appeared in just six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The team will evaluate his progress week-to-week and has yet to clear the former All-Star for game action.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy!
Can the Pelicans bounce back from a disastrous start with Zion Williamson returning?
The New Orleans Pelicans have faced a challenging season, currently standing at 5-25. The team's hopes for a successful season have been dashed by a series of injuries to key players, particularly their star forward, Williamson. Their record of 2-19 without him (making them a far more respectable 3-6 with him) on the court underscores his significant role in the team's performance.
It's clear when healthy that he is one of the best players in the game. However, the former No.1 overall pick has struggled with numerous injuries throughout his career that have kept him off the court. Last season, he played in a career-high 70 games and the Pelicans had their best season in his career, winning 49 games.
Though they are far away from being a playoff contender like they were last season the Pelicans still have a chance to salvage what has been an ugly season with the return of Williamson. At the same time, it seems they are setting their sights on the NBA Trade Deadline, and Williamson's future in the Big Easy may not be as clear as fans may hope.
The Pelicans are reportedly open to exploring all trade options for several players on the roster, including Williamson. While there have been no specific trade rumors involving the high-flying forward due to his injury history, getting some games under his belt could potentially convince some teams around the league to take a chance on him.
Whether he is traded or not, it would be great to see one of the league brightest stars back in action.