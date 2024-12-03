Zion Williamson's trade value is at an all-time low, and it sadly makes sense
Zion Williamson may ultimately be remembered as one of the NBA’s most compelling "what if" stories — a generational talent hindered by injuries and unmet expectations. As of now, his trade value reflects this harsh reality.
As reported by Michael Scotto: “One first-round pick due to his consistent durability concerns,”
was the asking price from an unnamed NBA executive when evaluating Williamson's current market value.
This valuation comes as a surprise, given Williamson is coming off his best season yet, averaging 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in a career-high 70 games played. However, his inability to stay consistently healthy, having appeared in just 119 of a possible 411 regular-season games since being drafted first overall in 2019, has led to a sharp decline in his perceived worth.
The New Orleans Pelicans won't be able to get much for Zion Williamson
Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Williamson has not played in over a month, with no timetable for his return, per Shams Charania. Without their franchise cornerstone, the New Orleans Pelicans — already battling a slew of injuries — have tumbled to a league-worst 4-18 record. A team once viewed as a rising contender now faces significant questions about its future direction.
Reports suggest the Pelicans may consider trading Williamson before February’s deadline to rebuild around other stars such as Dejounte Murray or Brandon Ingram. Once a headliner on the NBA’s “25 under 25” list, Williamson now ranks just seventh on a preseason list and would have fallen even further if the rankings were redone now. Proving he can stay on the court and contribute consistently is now paramount for him to salvage his standing in the league.
While the Pelicans still have over 75 percent of their season remaining, they are already eight games out of a play-in spot. If Williamson can return soon and stay on the court, there’s still a chance to boost his trade value and help his team recover. Whether his comeback happens in New Orleans or elsewhere, the coming months will be pivotal in determining Williamson’s legacy — and whether he can escape the “what if” label.