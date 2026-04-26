Zurich Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Louisiana

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour's unique team event, is set to offer a record-breaking purse of $9.5 million at TPC Louisiana this year.
- Winners of the two-man teams will share a substantial payout, with each player on the top team set to receive over $1.3 million individually.
- Even teams finishing outside the top positions will earn significant prize money, ensuring a profitable week for participants in this distinctive tournament.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is certainly the most unique stop on the PGA Tour as the only team golf event of the season when they touch down at TPC Louisiana. Is it the most exciting event or are there a ton of stars in the field? No. But does it still come with the chance at a PGA Tour win and a PGA Tour payout of substantial prize money? You bet it does!
Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick stormed into Sunday to take the lead, but that still set up some drama down the stretch as they began to falter a bit with chasers like Kristoffer Ventura and Kristoffer Reitan, along with Hayden Springer and Alex Smalley, making some noise in the final round. And they were all trying to get their share of the prize money from the purse worth more than $9 million total.
Zurich Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winners of the Zurich Classic, Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick, will take home $2,745,500 as a team for winning at TPC Louisiana, which breaks down to each player on the winning team receiving $1,372,750 in prize money. That's the top prize for the record $9.5 million purse this week at this event, which has risen almost $2 million since the 2021 tournament. For such a unique event, coming out on top proves to still be quite profitable for the players. And that's true of those who don't win when you look at the full payout distribution.
Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position
Here's a look at the full payout distribution of the Zurich Classic with the prize money being listed per player in the two-man teams. The teams will obviously receive double this payout in total.
Finishing Position
Zurich Classic Prize Money
Winner: Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick
$1,372,750
T2. Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer
$463,700
T2. Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura
$463,700
T4. Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson and Jacob Skov Olesen
$288,550
T4. Ben Martin and Trace Crowe
$288,550
T6. Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
$187,825
T6. Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda
$187,825
T6. Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang
$187,825
T6. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat
$187,825
T10. Matti Schmid and Seamus Power
$112,557
T10. Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
$112,557
T10. Matt McCarty and Mac Meissner
$112,557
T13. Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen
$69,950
T13. Lanto Griffin and Ben Kohles
$69,950
T13. Sam Stevens and Zach Bauchou
$69,950
T13. John Parry and Dan Brown
$69,950
T17. Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$50,667
T17. Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent
$50,667
T17. Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Davis Chatfield
$50,667
T20. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
$36,600
T20. Matthieu Pavon and Martin Couvra
$36,600
T20. Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
$36,600
T20. A.J. Ewart and Casey Jarvis
$36,600
T24. Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
$26,050
T24. Brice Garnett and Lee Hodges
$26,050
T26. William Mouw and Takumi Kanayam
$22,575
T26. Adam Svensson and Adam Hadwin
$22,575
T26. David Lipsky and Rico Hoey
$22,575
T26. Luke Clanton and Blades Brown
$22,575
T30. Matt Wallace and Marco Penge
$21,350
T30. Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
$21,350
T32. Max McGreevy and Kevin Roy
$20,550
T32. Chad Ramey and Justin Lower
$20,550
34. Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju
$19,500
35. Chandler Phillips and Carson Young
$19,100
The strength of the field in Avondale this week could've told you that the prize money isn't crazy, but it can still be a profitable week with each of the Top 18 teams receiving $100,000 in total ($50,000+ going to each player), in addition to each of the winners receiving more than $1 million. The runners-up also receiver over $1 million in total, it should be said.
Having said that, this week is still a ton of fun with the team format, which is something we get nowhere else on the PGA Tour, and the FedEx Cup points end up counting all the same. When you boil it down like that, it's an overall good week that can still produce some profit when it's all said and done.
Zurich Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winners
Winner's Prize
Total Purse
2025 Zurich Classic
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
$1.392 million each
$9.2 million
2024 Zurich Classic
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy
$1,286,050 each
$8.9 million
2023 Zurich Classic
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
$1,242,700 each
$8.6 million
2022 Zurich Classic
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
$1,199,350 each
$8.3 million
2021 Zurich Classic
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith
$1,069,300
$7.4 million
Though we mentioned the winner's share actually going down slightly this year, that actually doesn't indicate the fact that this is the fifth straight year the total purse at the Zurich Classic has increased. Even one of the proverbial lesser events on the PGA Tour seeing a consistent increase in prize money says a great deal positively about the state of professional golf. It's not perfect, no doubt, but it will absolutely keep growing in purse size if the game continues in this direction.
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