Zurich Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Louisiana

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is certainly the most unique stop on the PGA Tour as the only team golf event of the season when they touch down at TPC Louisiana. Is it the most exciting event or are there a ton of stars in the field? No. But does it still come with the chance at a PGA Tour win and a PGA Tour payout of substantial prize money? You bet it does!

Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick stormed into Sunday to take the lead, but that still set up some drama down the stretch as they began to falter a bit with chasers like Kristoffer Ventura and Kristoffer Reitan, along with Hayden Springer and Alex Smalley, making some noise in the final round. And they were all trying to get their share of the prize money from the purse worth more than $9 million total.

Zurich Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winners of the Zurich Classic, Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick, will take home $2,745,500 as a team for winning at TPC Louisiana, which breaks down to each player on the winning team receiving $1,372,750 in prize money. That's the top prize for the record $9.5 million purse this week at this event, which has risen almost $2 million since the 2021 tournament. For such a unique event, coming out on top proves to still be quite profitable for the players. And that's true of those who don't win when you look at the full payout distribution.

Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position

Zurich Classic of New Orleans | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full payout distribution of the Zurich Classic with the prize money being listed per player in the two-man teams. The teams will obviously receive double this payout in total.

Finishing Position Zurich Classic Prize Money Winner: Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick $1,372,750 T2. Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer $463,700 T2. Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura $463,700 T4. Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson and Jacob Skov Olesen $288,550 T4. Ben Martin and Trace Crowe $288,550 T6. Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge $187,825 T6. Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda $187,825 T6. Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang $187,825 T6. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat $187,825 T10. Matti Schmid and Seamus Power $112,557 T10. Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak $112,557 T10. Matt McCarty and Mac Meissner $112,557 T13. Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen $69,950 T13. Lanto Griffin and Ben Kohles $69,950 T13. Sam Stevens and Zach Bauchou $69,950 T13. John Parry and Dan Brown $69,950 T17. Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout $50,667 T17. Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent $50,667 T17. Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Davis Chatfield $50,667 T20. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy $36,600 T20. Matthieu Pavon and Martin Couvra $36,600 T20. Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore $36,600 T20. A.J. Ewart and Casey Jarvis $36,600 T24. Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala $26,050 T24. Brice Garnett and Lee Hodges $26,050 T26. William Mouw and Takumi Kanayam $22,575 T26. Adam Svensson and Adam Hadwin $22,575 T26. David Lipsky and Rico Hoey $22,575 T26. Luke Clanton and Blades Brown $22,575 T30. Matt Wallace and Marco Penge $21,350 T30. Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker $21,350 T32. Max McGreevy and Kevin Roy $20,550 T32. Chad Ramey and Justin Lower $20,550 34. Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju $19,500 35. Chandler Phillips and Carson Young $19,100

The strength of the field in Avondale this week could've told you that the prize money isn't crazy, but it can still be a profitable week with each of the Top 18 teams receiving $100,000 in total ($50,000+ going to each player), in addition to each of the winners receiving more than $1 million. The runners-up also receiver over $1 million in total, it should be said.

Having said that, this week is still a ton of fun with the team format, which is something we get nowhere else on the PGA Tour, and the FedEx Cup points end up counting all the same. When you boil it down like that, it's an overall good week that can still produce some profit when it's all said and done.

Zurich Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winners Winner's Prize Total Purse 2025 Zurich Classic Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak $1.392 million each $9.2 million 2024 Zurich Classic Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy $1,286,050 each $8.9 million 2023 Zurich Classic Nick Hardy and Davis Riley $1,242,700 each $8.6 million 2022 Zurich Classic Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele $1,199,350 each $8.3 million 2021 Zurich Classic Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith $1,069,300 $7.4 million

Though we mentioned the winner's share actually going down slightly this year, that actually doesn't indicate the fact that this is the fifth straight year the total purse at the Zurich Classic has increased. Even one of the proverbial lesser events on the PGA Tour seeing a consistent increase in prize money says a great deal positively about the state of professional golf. It's not perfect, no doubt, but it will absolutely keep growing in purse size if the game continues in this direction.