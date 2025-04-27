Zurich Classic payout distribution 2025: Prize money for teams and individuals, purse and FedEx Cup points earned

The Zurich Classic is one of the most interesting events on the PGA Tour, which is of no surprise considering that it's the one time on Tour each season in which golf fans are treated to a team event. The four-ball and alternate shot formats for the four rounds — Thursday-Saturday and Friday-Sunday, respectively — make things interesting with extremely low scores but also the potential for things to go awry quickly.
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin certainly weren't going awry at TPC Louisiana this week, though. The duo played stellarly to take a three-shot lead into the final round on Sunday. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were theoretically within striking distance but perhaps a bit too far back, though the likes of Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and others were knocking on the door.
However, the unique format of the Zurich Classic also leads to a unique payout structure. The prize money is obviously split between the two players, but it's also a lot to consider in that capacity. The same is true for how FedEx Cup points are awarded at this event. So let's dive into all of the particulars with the 2025 Zurich Classic payout distribution, starting with the winners' prize money and then moving onto how much of the purse each finishing position will be given. We'll finish up with the FedEx Cup points allotment structure.
Zurich Classic purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse
The winners of the 2025 Zurich Classic will each receive $1,329,400 in prize money as the individual winner's share, meaning that the winning team is awarded $2,658,800 in total for their victory at TPC Louisiana. This total will come out of the $9.2 million purse that's available to players. However, the payout structure for this tournament is different because it's a team event. We see other finishing positions, even as a team, receive less prize money than they otherwise would. The winenrs are just about the only team that's congruent with a standard PGA Tour event.
Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Team Prize Money
Individual Prize Money
Winner
$2,658,800
$1,329,400
2nd
$1,085,600
$542,800
3rd
$710,700
$355,350
4th
$598,000
$299,000
5th
$519,800
$259,900
6th
$466,200
$233,100
7th
$372,600
$186,300
8th
$326,600
$163,300
9th
$289,800
$144,900
10th
$253,000
$126,500
11th
$216,200
$108,100
12th
$184,920
$92,460
13th
$155,480
$77,740
14th
$139,840
$69,920
15th
$128,800
$64,400
16th
$117,760
$58,880
17th
$107,180
$53,590
18th
$97,980
$48,990
19th
$89,240
$44,620
20th
$81,880
$40,940
21st
$74,538
$37,269
22nd
$67,160
$33,580
23rd
$59,800
$29,900
24th
$52,808
$26,404
25th
$48,024
$24,012
26th
$45,632
$22,816
27th
$43,976
$21,988
28th
$43,056
$21,528
29th
$42,320
$21,160
30th
$41,584
$20,792
31st
$40,848
$20,424
32nd
$40,112
$20,056
33rd
$39,376
$19,688
34th
$37,720
$18,860
35th
$36,984
$18,492
36th
$36,240
$18,120
Obviously, as the only team event, there is the payout for the whole team and then what each player will receive based on their finishing position this week. That means, while only the members of the winning team will individually receive more than $1 million in prize money this week, the runners-up will collectively receive more than seven figures to split between the two players.
While there is still a solid amount of prize money for the Top 33 and ties who make the cut at the Zurich Classic given the level of the field and the unique format, where this event can be the most valuable is with the FedEx Cup points that are awarded to the winning teams. With a weak field, a good performance at TPC Louisiana can bolster a player's season in the season-long standings.
How do FedEx Cup points work at the Zurich Classic?
So, how do the FedEx Cup points get awarded at the 2025 Zurich Classic? Let's take a look to how it breaks down this week in New Orleans.
Finishing Position
FedEx Cup Points Awarded To Each Player
Winner
400
2nd
162.5
3rd
105
4th
87.5
5th
77.5
6th
67.5
7th
58.5
8th
54
9th
50
10th
46
11th
42
12th
38
13th
34.75
14th
31.75
15th
28.75
16th
25.75
17th
22.75
18th
20.5
19th
18.5
20th
16.5
21st
14.5
22nd
12.5
23rd
10.75
24th
9.75
25th
8.75
26th
7.75
27th
6.75
28th
5.9
29th
5.5
30th
5.1
31st
4.7
32nd
4.3
33rd
3.9
34th
3.5
35th
3.1
36th
2.85
The Zurich Classic awards FedEx Cup points based on the standard PGA Tour event structure — meaning non-major championships, signature events or THE PLAYERS Championship. However, with the team format, they then use that structure and divide places by two. For example, the winner of a standard PGA Tour event receives 500 FedEx Cup points. The runner-up receives 300 points. So for the Zurich Classic, the winning team receives a total of 800 FedEx Cup points split between the two players evenly, 400 points to each winner. That then continues down the rest of the leaderboard.