Fansided

Zurich Classic payout distribution 2025: Prize money for teams and individuals, purse and FedEx Cup points earned

Full breakdown of the 2025 Zurich Classic purse with payouts and prize money for the champions, every team and individual, and a breakdown of FedExCup points as well.
ByCody Williams|
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

The Zurich Classic is one of the most interesting events on the PGA Tour, which is of no surprise considering that it's the one time on Tour each season in which golf fans are treated to a team event. The four-ball and alternate shot formats for the four rounds — Thursday-Saturday and Friday-Sunday, respectively — make things interesting with extremely low scores but also the potential for things to go awry quickly.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin certainly weren't going awry at TPC Louisiana this week, though. The duo played stellarly to take a three-shot lead into the final round on Sunday. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were theoretically within striking distance but perhaps a bit too far back, though the likes of Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and others were knocking on the door.

However, the unique format of the Zurich Classic also leads to a unique payout structure. The prize money is obviously split between the two players, but it's also a lot to consider in that capacity. The same is true for how FedEx Cup points are awarded at this event. So let's dive into all of the particulars with the 2025 Zurich Classic payout distribution, starting with the winners' prize money and then moving onto how much of the purse each finishing position will be given. We'll finish up with the FedEx Cup points allotment structure.

Zurich Classic purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse

The winners of the 2025 Zurich Classic will each receive $1,329,400 in prize money as the individual winner's share, meaning that the winning team is awarded $2,658,800 in total for their victory at TPC Louisiana. This total will come out of the $9.2 million purse that's available to players. However, the payout structure for this tournament is different because it's a team event. We see other finishing positions, even as a team, receive less prize money than they otherwise would. The winenrs are just about the only team that's congruent with a standard PGA Tour event.

Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Team Prize Money

Individual Prize Money

Winner

$2,658,800

$1,329,400

2nd

$1,085,600

$542,800

3rd

$710,700

$355,350

4th

$598,000

$299,000

5th

$519,800

$259,900

6th

$466,200

$233,100

7th

$372,600

$186,300

8th

$326,600

$163,300

9th

$289,800

$144,900

10th

$253,000

$126,500

11th

$216,200

$108,100

12th

$184,920

$92,460

13th

$155,480

$77,740

14th

$139,840

$69,920

15th

$128,800

$64,400

16th

$117,760

$58,880

17th

$107,180

$53,590

18th

$97,980

$48,990

19th

$89,240

$44,620

20th

$81,880

$40,940

21st

$74,538

$37,269

22nd

$67,160

$33,580

23rd

$59,800

$29,900

24th

$52,808

$26,404

25th

$48,024

$24,012

26th

$45,632

$22,816

27th

$43,976

$21,988

28th

$43,056

$21,528

29th

$42,320

$21,160

30th

$41,584

$20,792

31st

$40,848

$20,424

32nd

$40,112

$20,056

33rd

$39,376

$19,688

34th

$37,720

$18,860

35th

$36,984

$18,492

36th

$36,240

$18,120

Obviously, as the only team event, there is the payout for the whole team and then what each player will receive based on their finishing position this week. That means, while only the members of the winning team will individually receive more than $1 million in prize money this week, the runners-up will collectively receive more than seven figures to split between the two players.

While there is still a solid amount of prize money for the Top 33 and ties who make the cut at the Zurich Classic given the level of the field and the unique format, where this event can be the most valuable is with the FedEx Cup points that are awarded to the winning teams. With a weak field, a good performance at TPC Louisiana can bolster a player's season in the season-long standings.

How do FedEx Cup points work at the Zurich Classic?

So, how do the FedEx Cup points get awarded at the 2025 Zurich Classic? Let's take a look to how it breaks down this week in New Orleans.

Finishing Position

FedEx Cup Points Awarded To Each Player

Winner

400

2nd

162.5

3rd

105

4th

87.5

5th

77.5

6th

67.5

7th

58.5

8th

54

9th

50

10th

46

11th

42

12th

38

13th

34.75

14th

31.75

15th

28.75

16th

25.75

17th

22.75

18th

20.5

19th

18.5

20th

16.5

21st

14.5

22nd

12.5

23rd

10.75

24th

9.75

25th

8.75

26th

7.75

27th

6.75

28th

5.9

29th

5.5

30th

5.1

31st

4.7

32nd

4.3

33rd

3.9

34th

3.5

35th

3.1

36th

2.85

The Zurich Classic awards FedEx Cup points based on the standard PGA Tour event structure — meaning non-major championships, signature events or THE PLAYERS Championship. However, with the team format, they then use that structure and divide places by two. For example, the winner of a standard PGA Tour event receives 500 FedEx Cup points. The runner-up receives 300 points. So for the Zurich Classic, the winning team receives a total of 800 FedEx Cup points split between the two players evenly, 400 points to each winner. That then continues down the rest of the leaderboard.

Home/PGA Tour