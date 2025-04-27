Zurich Classic payout distribution 2025: Prize money for teams and individuals, purse and FedEx Cup points earned

The Zurich Classic is one of the most interesting events on the PGA Tour, which is of no surprise considering that it's the one time on Tour each season in which golf fans are treated to a team event. The four-ball and alternate shot formats for the four rounds — Thursday-Saturday and Friday-Sunday, respectively — make things interesting with extremely low scores but also the potential for things to go awry quickly.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin certainly weren't going awry at TPC Louisiana this week, though. The duo played stellarly to take a three-shot lead into the final round on Sunday. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were theoretically within striking distance but perhaps a bit too far back, though the likes of Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and others were knocking on the door.

However, the unique format of the Zurich Classic also leads to a unique payout structure. The prize money is obviously split between the two players, but it's also a lot to consider in that capacity. The same is true for how FedEx Cup points are awarded at this event. So let's dive into all of the particulars with the 2025 Zurich Classic payout distribution, starting with the winners' prize money and then moving onto how much of the purse each finishing position will be given. We'll finish up with the FedEx Cup points allotment structure.

Zurich Classic purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse

The winners of the 2025 Zurich Classic will each receive $1,329,400 in prize money as the individual winner's share, meaning that the winning team is awarded $2,658,800 in total for their victory at TPC Louisiana. This total will come out of the $9.2 million purse that's available to players. However, the payout structure for this tournament is different because it's a team event. We see other finishing positions, even as a team, receive less prize money than they otherwise would. The winenrs are just about the only team that's congruent with a standard PGA Tour event.

Zurich Classic payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Team Prize Money Individual Prize Money Winner $2,658,800 $1,329,400 2nd $1,085,600 $542,800 3rd $710,700 $355,350 4th $598,000 $299,000 5th $519,800 $259,900 6th $466,200 $233,100 7th $372,600 $186,300 8th $326,600 $163,300 9th $289,800 $144,900 10th $253,000 $126,500 11th $216,200 $108,100 12th $184,920 $92,460 13th $155,480 $77,740 14th $139,840 $69,920 15th $128,800 $64,400 16th $117,760 $58,880 17th $107,180 $53,590 18th $97,980 $48,990 19th $89,240 $44,620 20th $81,880 $40,940 21st $74,538 $37,269 22nd $67,160 $33,580 23rd $59,800 $29,900 24th $52,808 $26,404 25th $48,024 $24,012 26th $45,632 $22,816 27th $43,976 $21,988 28th $43,056 $21,528 29th $42,320 $21,160 30th $41,584 $20,792 31st $40,848 $20,424 32nd $40,112 $20,056 33rd $39,376 $19,688 34th $37,720 $18,860 35th $36,984 $18,492 36th $36,240 $18,120

Obviously, as the only team event, there is the payout for the whole team and then what each player will receive based on their finishing position this week. That means, while only the members of the winning team will individually receive more than $1 million in prize money this week, the runners-up will collectively receive more than seven figures to split between the two players.

While there is still a solid amount of prize money for the Top 33 and ties who make the cut at the Zurich Classic given the level of the field and the unique format, where this event can be the most valuable is with the FedEx Cup points that are awarded to the winning teams. With a weak field, a good performance at TPC Louisiana can bolster a player's season in the season-long standings.

How do FedEx Cup points work at the Zurich Classic?

So, how do the FedEx Cup points get awarded at the 2025 Zurich Classic? Let's take a look to how it breaks down this week in New Orleans.

Finishing Position FedEx Cup Points Awarded To Each Player Winner 400 2nd 162.5 3rd 105 4th 87.5 5th 77.5 6th 67.5 7th 58.5 8th 54 9th 50 10th 46 11th 42 12th 38 13th 34.75 14th 31.75 15th 28.75 16th 25.75 17th 22.75 18th 20.5 19th 18.5 20th 16.5 21st 14.5 22nd 12.5 23rd 10.75 24th 9.75 25th 8.75 26th 7.75 27th 6.75 28th 5.9 29th 5.5 30th 5.1 31st 4.7 32nd 4.3 33rd 3.9 34th 3.5 35th 3.1 36th 2.85

The Zurich Classic awards FedEx Cup points based on the standard PGA Tour event structure — meaning non-major championships, signature events or THE PLAYERS Championship. However, with the team format, they then use that structure and divide places by two. For example, the winner of a standard PGA Tour event receives 500 FedEx Cup points. The runner-up receives 300 points. So for the Zurich Classic, the winning team receives a total of 800 FedEx Cup points split between the two players evenly, 400 points to each winner. That then continues down the rest of the leaderboard.