1 trade every AL East team can make this winter to improve their postseason chances
With all the free agent rumors we've heard of this far, it's interesting that there haven't been as many trade rumors. Granted, trades will usually come later in the offseason, but that's why it's a perfect time to identify how teams can upgrade if they miss on their initial free agent targets this winter.
The AL East will be extremely competitive next season, with all four of the Yankees, Orioles, Red Sox, and Blue Jays looking to swim in the deep end of free agency. The likelihood that all four teams improve on paper is high, and with that being said, we've decided to list one trade that each team in the AL East should pull off this offseason.
1. New York Yankees & Tampa Bay Rays: Interdivisional surprise for Brandon Lowe
Knocking off two birds with one stone on this list, The New York Yankees should entice the Tampa Bay Rays to shed payroll further, as we saw last season, and pry slugging second baseman Brandon Lowe away. The fit is obvious: Gleyber Torres is a free agent, and the Yanks could use another power lefty that could benefit from the short porch in right field.
Tampa lives in a small market world, and although Lowe's $10,500,000 club option was exercised, what would be viewed as a small price tag by the Yankees only adds value to Lowe via trade. The Rays are all about having an advanced farm system that can churn out prospects, and they could land a good one from the Yankees, who are in all-in mode after losing the World Series this season.
After losing Randy Arozarena, Isaac Parades, and Tyler Glasnow as salary casualties, Lowe doesn't quite come with the same financial strain to Tampa but is valuable enough in his own right, especially when you factor in the Rays are going to have a steep uphill climb in 2025 if they wish to get to the postseason. They may be better off cutting ties now and rebuilding toward the future.
2. Baltimore Orioles: Pull the trigger on Crochet
There's an ominous feeling you get when it comes to Corbin Burnes re-signing with the Baltimore Orioles this winter. Although it is time for the Orioles to start shopping in the deep end of free agency, paying Burnes $200,000,000+ may not be the best solution if they can find their next ace elsewhere. That's where their robust farm system may come into play and land a more team-friendly ace in Garrett Crochet via trade.
Given that White Sox wants position players in return for Crochet, Baltimore should go for it here and not look back. Coby Mayo is the No. 8 prospect in baseball and No. 1 on the Orioles' prospect list. Samuel Basallo, No. 13 in baseball and No. 2 with Baltimore, headlines this massive blockbuster package.
Mayo and Basallo are on the verge of full-time readiness in MLB and likely need to be included in the deal. Outfielder Dylan Beavers is the team's No. 6 prospect who had a down season transitioning to the highest level of the minors but still has a lot of upside and should continue to make adjustments in Triple-A next season. Crochet still has two full seasons under his contract. Coupled with a cheap arbitration contract and his 3.29 career ERA, his value is sky-high.
3. Boston Red Sox: Find a way to pry Gallen from Arizona
There are reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks are getting interest in their starting pitchers this offseason. One team that is expected to be highly aggressive this winter in efforts to get back to their winning ways is the Boston Red Sox. Considering the multitude of high-end prospects at the Red Sox's disposal, the team may have the upper hand over other teams in twisting the D-Backs' arm hard enough to pry away one of their elite starters.
Gallen is in the final year of his contract in 2025, and the Red Sox are looking to make a push. Trading for Gallen now makes sense as it gives them a strong player with the potential to extend him, opening a window of competitive baseball in Bean Town.
Given Boston's infield depth at the major league level and in the minors, they can undoubtedly package a deal that could entice Arizona into moving Gallen. In 2024, Marcelo Meyer slashed .307/.370/.480 in Double-A, allowing Boston to hold onto Khristian Campbell, who will be MLB-ready in 2025. Mayer is the No. 7 prospect in baseball without a clear path to the majors. Boston is looking to make power moves, so giving up a top-10 prospect for Gallen likely comes with an extension.
4. Toronto Blue Jays: Snag a reliever from Tampa
With Ross Atkins under scrutiny, don't be surprised to see the Toronto Blue Jays get aggressive this winter. It's hard to consider them a favorite to land Juan Soto, but not landing Soto may be a blessing in disguise, as it will give the team ample opportunity to fill as many holes as possible in their roster.
Allocating all of your funds to one player in Soto is not a fix-all for Toronto, nor are they ready to add that "one missing piece" when it's evident there are multiple. However, patching up a bullpen that finished 29th in the league in bullpen ERA is a much better place to start.
The argument can be made that Toronto may not want to trade prospects for relievers, given the vast number of them in free agency where they are looking to spend, but as a last-ditch effort, can consider a move for another backend of the bullpen weapon if all else fails.
The Blue Jays have several prospects who put in a stellar 2024 campaign but aren't getting that national "top-100" love. In that list is Josh Kasevich, shortstop, who slashed .325/.382/.433 in 157 at-bats after being promoted to Triple-A this season. It's hard to envision Toronto letting Bo Bichette walk in free agency next winter, so the position will likely be filled, blocking Kasevich from his natural position and making him expendable.
Therefore, A future hit-for-average shortstop may be enough to pry Pete Fairbanks away from Tampa. Tampa will unlikely compete in 2025 at this stage, and Fairbanks only has a year left on his deal. He owns a 2.67 ERA in his past three seasons with 56 saves. Toronto would be wise to pull the trigger, land him via trade, and sign him up for an extension.