While the AUSL All-Star Cup is on break until Series 2 starts on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 12 of its competitors have decided to miss the second week and instead compete alongside two others from the regular season in the women’s softball discipline at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China. The event lasts five days from Wednesday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 17 and features eight national teams battling for gold: China, Netherlands, Taiwan, USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Puerto Rico.

All but one AUSL representatives are playing for Team USA, which is being led by Patty Gasso, the legendary Oklahoma softball head coach. The guide of eight NCAA D1 champions is making her debut on the international stage, which will also include the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (though the discipline is happening in Oklahoma City).

The Americans return to the field as the defending champions, and have also won the most gold medals in World Games women's softball history with three in Santa Clara 1981, London 1985, and Birmingham 2022.

AUSL players in the 2025 World Games

Maya Brady (USA)

Megan Faraimo (USA)

Hannah Flippen (USA)

Rachel Garcia (USA)

Lexi Kilfoyl (USA)

Sahvanna Jaquish (USA)

Tiare Jennings (USA)

Amanda Lorenz (USA)

Dejah Mulipola (USA)

Bubba Nickles-Camarena (USA)

Aubrey Leach (USA)

Aleshia Ocasio (Puerto Rico)

Skylar Wallace (USA)

Jessi Warren (USA)

How to watch Team USA at the Chengdu World Games

USA is the number one seed and faces the number four seed Taiwan, number five seed Netherlands, and number 12 seed China in Group A. Their first game will be against Taiwan on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. CST (Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. CT), followed by Netherlands on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. CST (Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. CT) and host China on Friday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. CST (midnight CT). The entire event will be livestreamed for free on the World Games website.