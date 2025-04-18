2 advantages the Rockets need to exploit against the Warriors in the first round

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are upon us and the Houston Rockets have drawn the Golden State Warriors in the first round. After years of rebuilding, having captured the No. 2 seed, Houston is finally back in the thick of things.

Golden State has a battle-tested core with the addition of Jimmy Butler, and is still favored even as the No.7 seed. Despite a lack of playoff experience among Houston’s young core, there are a couple of advantages they must exploit to win this series.

Golden State has proven talent and playoff experience. However, Houston has two strengths that can keep them in this series. Rebounding dominance and defensive versatility. If the Rockets want a shot at advancing, they have to take every inch of these advantages.

Houston’s size and rebounding edge

Anyone who’s watched Houston this season knows they punish teams on the boards. This isn’t just a “try hard” thing; it’s the result of a physical roster and a commitment to hitting the glass. The Rockets led the league with 48.5 rebounds per game. They also averaged 14.6 offensive boards, which also led the NBA.

Golden State, for all their perimeter wizardry, just can’t match up in the paint. The Warriors prefer smaller lineups, and while Draymond Green still fights like a junkyard dog, their rotation after him thins out fast. Looney’s minutes have dropped, and their wings simply don’t have the size to lock down the glass against the likes of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

Houston’s offensive rebounding has been a key attribute in winning games. Since the Rockets won’t be able to count on Stephen Curry making just one shot per game in this series, they’ll need to take serious advantage of every edge they can come by.

In the Rockets frontcourt, Sengun is the heartbeat. His 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game only tell half the story. He’s relentless, crafty, and knows how to get in position for putbacks or tip-outs. Adams, back from injury, only makes matters worse for opponents. He’s built like a brick wall and can still move bodies in the paint. Together, they form a wall that many teams have yet to solve for more than a few minutes at a time.

Don’t overlook Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, either. Smith spaces the floor, but he’s also a strong help rebounder. Thompson is versatile and can do a bit of everything, especially on the defensive end.

Defensive versatility causes disruption

If the Rockets are going to shock the NBA, it won’t be just with brute force on the glass, it’ll be with their defense. Under Ime Udoka, Houston finished top five in defensive efficiency and became a nightmare for opposing offenses. Their perimeter defense improved greatly, and they continued to improve across the board as the season went on.

Golden State’s offense is beautiful when it’s humming, ball movement, back cuts and screens, Curry running all over the court. Houston wants no part of that. Their plan is simple: blow up screens, switch aggressively, then force Curry and Butler to take contested shots or drive into help. They have to keep the pressure on Golden State relentlessly for 48 minutes each game.

Thompson might not have the name recognition yet, but he’s already made life tough for star guards. In the last matchup, he held Curry to just 3 points (1 of 10 from the field) and made every shot tough. Not many players can say that. Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet round out a perimeter rotation that’s physical and isn’t afraid to foul if it sends a message.

Make the games ugly

These Rockets aren’t just about one-on-one defense. They rotate hard, close out with energy, and turn mistakes into fastbreaks. Houston had a turnover ratio of 11.8 this season, good enough for a top-four (tie) finish and often turned those into easy buckets. It’s a double gut punch. Disrupt the Warriors’ pretty offense, then race the other way before they set up.

This also helps Houston slow the game down when needed. If the Rockets can keep Golden State from running up and down the court and force them to grind out halfcourt possessions, they take away a huge Warrior advantage, by negating their cohesion and experience.

Look, the Rockets aren’t favorites for a reason. This is the Golden State Warriors and they’ve been here plenty of times. But if Houston plays their cards right, by dominating the glass, pounding for second-chance points and defending like they did all year, they have a real shot. Rebounding and defensive versatility aren’t flashy, but they break rhythm, force mistakes, and give Houston the best chance of pulling off an upset.