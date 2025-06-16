2 more Boston Red Sox that could be gone by the MLB trade deadline

After shockwaves were sent through the MLB universe after news broke that the Boston Red Sox were trading superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the question now looms: What else are the Red Sox further planning before the MLB trade deadline?

Currently, the Red Sox are just one game under .500, and a half game back in the Wild Card race. They are, however, 6.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, so it will be interesting to see if the Red Sox mail it in this season. If they don't go on a run before the deadline and do decide to sell, they are two intriguing arms in particular on expiring contracts that could be dealt.

1. Justin Wilson is having a resurgent season

Set to test the market this winter, Justin Wilson is experiencing a phenomonal bounce-back season. He has recorded a 2.25 ERA this far after a poor showing in 2024 when he posted a 5.59 ERA with Cincinnati. Wilson also recorded a 2.81 ERA in 2021 and 2.45 ERA in 2022, so seeing that he has come back to form this season means teams will be very interested in the southpaw's services if made available.

Wilson signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Boston, so by the time he is hypothetically traded, the acquiring team will owe him next to nothing financially. Boston will have a chance to strengthen its already solid farm system after what they received for Devers, plus whoever is brought back in deadline deals. Wilson can fetch a decent prospect, as bullpen-needy teams will come calling.

2. Aroldis Chapman hasn't lost a beat

Going right back to the lefty-relief market, Aroldis Chapman has been dominant this season in a Red Sox uniform. A bit more pricey than Wilson, earning $10.75 million this season, Chapman has an elite track record that would land Boston an excellent prospect in return. Over his 16-year career, Chapman owns a 2.59 ERA, is 14th all-time among MLB saves leaders, and third among active relievers.

This season, Chapman owns a minuscule 1.55 ERA with 12 saves, and is somehow even better than he has been since 2016 when he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs and hoisted a World Series trophy. Chapman's 12.9 K/9 is still fantastic, and his 2.21 FIP suggests he isn't getting that lucky.

If made available, look for nearly everybody to come calling. The best fits could be the Cubs and Dodgers, both expected to be highly aggressive with arms in the starting rotation and the bullpen.