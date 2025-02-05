2 more players the Chicago Bulls can trade to kick the rebuild into high gear
By Criss Partee
The Chicago Bulls recently moved Zach LaVine in a trade that brought in Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Kevin Huerter. However, if the Bulls front office is serious about a rebuild, two names stand out. Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. Both players have trade value, but timing is critical with the NBA trade deadline just a day away.
After years of mediocrity, the Bulls need a reset. Moving LaVine was a step in the right direction, but this team won’t win consistently with its current core. Vucevic has seemingly been involved in trade rumors forever it seems and at age 34 he’s still a very good player that could potentially put a contender over the top. In the case of Ball, it just hasn’t worked out with him missing two full seasons due to injury and setback after setback. If Chicago is ready to hit the rebuild button fully, it’s time to move on from both players and start anew.
Nikola Vucevic: A trade asset for contenders
Vucevic is posting solid numbers this season, 19.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, but at 34 years old, he doesn’t align with a youth-focused rebuild. His skill as a floor-spacing big and a rebounder should make Vucevic appealing to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors. However, his lack of defensive impact could scare some teams off. Hypothetically, the Bulls could flip him for draft capital or young players, but they need to act fast before his age diminishes interest. He’s also on a team-friendly contract making $20 million this year and $21.4 next season.
Lonzo Ball: A risk versus reward debate
Ball’s situation is a little trickier. After missing two seasons due to injury, he’s averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game under a minutes restriction. His defensive instincts and playmaking ability make him valuable, but his expiring contract adds uncertainty. Teams desperate for a perimeter defender might bite (possibly Miami or Dallas), though Ball’s injury history could limit offers.
Building around youth and draft picks
Trading Vucevic and Ball could yield enough draft picks and young talent to reset the franchise. Rising talents like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are taking on larger roles and proving they belong on the court playing big-time minutes. Accumulating draft capital could set the stage for long-term success in Chi-Town. If the Bulls hope to return to contention, they should finish what they started with LaVine’s departure, committing to a complete rebuild.