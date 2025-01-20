2 reasons the Rockets should attempt a trade for De'Aaron Fox and 1 reason they shouldn't
By Criss Partee
The Houston Rockets have been linked to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in recent trade rumors. Houston is currently 28-13 and sitting second in the Western Conference. While the Rockets are having a great season, they aren’t yet seen as true championship contenders. Adding Fox to the roster would likely catapult Houston into the next stratosphere in the eyes of NBA pundits.
Fox has been averaging a stellar 26.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. With this backdrop, the question arises: Should the Rockets make a move for Fox? Below, we’ll lay out two reasons why this trade might make sense and one significant reason for caution.
De'Aaron Fox's playmaking abilities
As it stands, the Rockets have a good backcourt with guards Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet. However, bringing in an elite playmaker who can consistently lead the offense like Fox could elevate the Rockets to the next level. The Rockets are considered a good team lacking star power and a proven player who can get clutch buckets when everything is on the line. Fox would bring that and more to Clutch City.
His ability to drive into the lane, score efficiently, and set up teammates is exactly what Houston's offense needs. While VanVleet has been steady, he doesn’t bring the same dynamic explosiveness as Fox. His knack for creating and finishing in tight spaces would complement players like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, making the offense far more potent.
Additionally, Fox's ability to orchestrate the pick-and-roll would benefit players like Alperen Şengün, whose ability to roll to the rim and finish with finesse is already among the best for young big men in the league. Houston’s half-court offense, which sometimes stagnates, could use a playmaker like Fox to keep the ball moving and defenses retreating on their heels.
Leadership and experience
Under the guidance of head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have embraced a youth movement, but every young team needs seasoned veterans to help navigate the challenges of an NBA campaign. Fox has been the face of the Kings and has experience leading a team through growing pains and into playoff contention.
Fox’s playoff experience with the Kings a couple of years ago cannot be overstated. He averaged 27.4 points, 7.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game during their first-round series against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, demonstrating his ability to show up in critical games. For a Rockets team with postseason aspirations, having someone who’s been there could be invaluable. Fox’s calming presence in crunch time would alleviate pressure on Houston’s younger players.
Another area in which Fox could excel is acting as a mentor to a young guard like Green. Jalen has shown flashes of brilliance, but he’s still learning how to control games consistently. Learning from a pro like Fox could accelerate his development. Similarly, Houston’s young core would benefit in general from studying Fox’s pace control, court awareness, and composure under pressure. The Rockets’ leadership gap would be filled by Fox’s steady influence, much like how Chris Paul mentored Devin Booker in Phoenix or Kyle Lowry helped elevate a young Miami Heat roster.
Concerns about mortgaging the future for short-term gains
While acquiring Fox seems appealing, there are potential downsides that could hinder the Rockets’ long-term flexibility. To get Fox, the Rockets would likely need to part with key pieces like Fred VanVleet, rookie guard Reed Sheppard, and multiple first-round draft picks. Given the Rockets’ strong draft capital, surrendering valuable picks could diminish their ability to make future moves.
History provides cautionary tales of teams gutting their future for immediate success, like the Brooklyn Nets' infamous trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013, which set the franchise back for years. Houston has built a strong foundation through smart drafting and development. Trading their future for Fox could potentially derail the long-term strategy that has positioned them as one of the league’s most promising young teams.
Next season, Fox is due to make $34.8 million, with a potential supermax extension looming. That is final last year on Fox’s current deal which means the Rockets would pretty much need a guarantee of him re-signing with the team long-term to justify the move. Adding his salary to the books could jeopardize the Rockets’ financial flexibility when the time comes to re-sign other key players like Green and Şengün. Many teams in the past have learned this lesson the hard way, struggling with cap constraints after committing to large contracts without considering long-term ramifications.
Should the Rockets trade for Fox? It depends on their priorities. If the goal is immediate contention, this move might make sense. But if you’re building for the long haul, caution might be the smarter approach. If Houston can somehow pull off both, then by all means, get Fox to clutch City and make a run for the title.