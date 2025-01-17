Why Amen Thompson is emerging as a serious contender for NBA Sixth Man of the Year
At just 21 years old, in his second year as a pro, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets is turning heads in the NBA with his all-around contributions. Often deployed as the Rockets' sixth man, Thompson has become a vital piece in the team’s resurgence. His combination of scoring, playmaking, and defensive impact has made him a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year award contender.
Thompson's recent performances, bolstered by impressive stats, show why he may stand above the competition. Let’s break down what makes Thompson such a unique candidate. His transition into the NBA has been seamless, with his talent shining brighter in his sophomore campaign. Serving as a high-energy spark off the bench, he has made a clear mark in multiple facets of the game.
Consistent scoring and efficiency
Thompson averages 12.8 points per game, a jump from his rookie numbers. His efficiency at the rim stands out, with a field goal percentage of 56, making him one of the league's most reliable finishers. While his outside shot is developing, Thompson’s ability to attack the basket has allowed him to thrive in Houston’s offense.
Compared to last year, you can see a significant improvement on the floor when watching Thompson. This is also indicated by his time on the floor. Thompson is playing just under 30 minutes (29.6) per night compared to 22.4 in his rookie year. His ability to generate efficient offense in transition and half-court settings has played a crucial role for Houston, especially during critical stretches of games and clutch time.
Impact on the Rockets' success
The Rockets have taken steps forward this season, competing for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. Thompson’s contributions have been crucial, providing stability in head coach Ime Udoka’s rotations and stepping up when starters are unavailable. Just recently, he transitioned into the starting lineup due to injuries and has made quite the impression.
In Houston’s last six games in which Thompson has started, the team is 5-1, with Amen averaging 17.1 points per game. Thompson's versatility allows Houston to switch things up against the opposition. Whether operating as a secondary playmaker or rebounding in the frontcourt, Thompson’s willingness to adapt has helped solidify the team’s chemistry.
Elevated defensive contributions
While much of his recognition comes from his offensive contributions, Thompson’s defensive abilities often go underappreciated. He’s averaging 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Thompson has really upped his defensive intensity doubling his average blocks per game from last season. These numbers underscore his ability to guard multiple positions while disrupting passing lanes and altering shots. His athleticism and basketball IQ make him an ideal two-way threat. Houston’s defense, which has been inconsistent in the past, gets that much better with Thompson on the court.
Superior playmaking ability
Unlike many competitors for the award, Thompson has a well-rounded game. Over this recent six-game stretch, Thompson has averaged 3.5 assists per game, which reflects his ability to create opportunities for teammates. Whether threading passes in transition or finding cutters in the half-court, Thompson excels at making others better.
Advanced statistics further cement Thompson’s value. His true shooting percentage of 61.1 places him among the NBA’s most efficient scorers. Additionally, his Box Plus-Minus (plus-2.7) highlights his ability to positively affect both offense and defense, proving his value goes beyond traditional numbers. Metrics like these show that Thompson is not just a solid player off the bench but also one of the Rockets’ most important assets.
Can Amen Thompson win Sixth Man of the Year?
Thompson’s trajectory this season suggests that he has a legitimate shot at becoming Houston’s second Sixth Man of the Year winner. Former Rockets Guard, Eric Gordon, took home the honor during the 2016-17 campaign. Thompson’s blend of productivity and adaptability sets him apart. To solidify his case, Thompson needs to maintain his efficiency while expanding his shooting range. A consistent 3-point shot would make him even harder to defend. Additionally, continuing to limit turnovers in high-pressure situations will be key as he takes on a larger role late into the season.
The Sixth Man of the Year award typically favors players who can both score efficiently and positively affect team success. Previous winners like Jamal Crawford Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams demonstrated value in multiple roles, much like Thompson this season. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor could push him over the top in the eyes of many voters.