2 trade scenarios that would reshape the future of the Houston Rockets, for better or worse
By Criss Partee
The Houston Rockets are in an exciting position halfway through this 2024-25 NBA season. With a strong record of 30-14, they are sitting second in the Western Conference and showing impressive growth as a young team. Led by emerging stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Houston has exceeded expectations thus far.
But like any team with championship aspirations, they have tough decisions to make before the Feb 6 NBA trade deadline. Strategic moves around the deadline could propel them into serious title contention or risk disrupting the chemistry they’ve built. The two key trade scenarios that won’t go away and could change the team’s future drastically, involve Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox.
Trade scenario 1: Acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has been the heart and soul of the Miami Heat since arriving in 2019. However, trade rumors surrounding him and him flat-out asking to be dealt, have gained traction this season, with whispers about his potential departure due to Miami’s struggles. The situation in Miami has gotten downright petty between Butler and the front office.
For the Rockets, bringing in Butler could add veteran leadership and defensive firepower to complement their young core. But it could also upset the culture Ime Udoka has implemented in Houston by bringing in Butler, after seeing his disconnect with management ruin “Heat Culture” this season.
Jimmy Butler’s current status and trade rumors
Butler is in the final year of his contract and holds a player option after this season, worth over $52 million. With Miami struggling to stay in the postseason picture, the Heat may consider moving him to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency. While Butler’s numbers have slipped slightly, he can still be a force when motivated.
In 25 games, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season while riding the rollercoaster that has been year six in South Beach. Butler has also missed multiple games due to team suspension, stemming from his showdown with Pat Riley and the Heat front office. At 35, his timeline doesn’t match Miami's current trajectory. This has only fueled the rumors linking him to playoff-ready teams like Houston and others. But in the case of the Rockets, this might not be the trade to pursue.
Potential trade package for Jimmy Butler
Houston would need to assemble a lucrative offer to acquire Butler. A realistic package might involve former No. 2 pick Jalen Green, along with draft assets and expiring contracts. Other young players like Reed Shephard and Cam Whitmore might also be on the table to get a deal done.
While parting with Green might seem steep, the Rockets’ abundance of young talent, like Sengun and Amen Thompson, would help cushion that blow. However, Houston may be reluctant to include multiple first-round picks or additional young stars, considering they’ve prioritized building and developing this young core.
Impact of adding Jimmy Butler to the Rockets
If the Rockets were to land Butler, his two-way skills and playoff experience would instantly elevate the team. Butler thrives in high-pressure situations, something Houston has lacked in recent years. He’d bring defensive toughness, on-court leadership, and clutch scoring, qualities essential for a deep playoff run.
However, integrating him into the roster could be tricky. Butler’s ball-dominant style may clash with Houston’s current system, and his intense personality might challenge the team’s young players. Still, the potential upside makes this trade intriguing. The biggest thing that might make Houston pause is paying a 36-year-old Butler, $52 million next season. Signing him to an extension would be great but he’s already 35.
Trade scenario 2: Bringing De'Aaron Fox to Houston from Sacramento
De'Aaron Fox, one of the fastest guards in the NBA, has become a consistent offensive weapon for the Sacramento Kings. Talk of a trade involving Fox began earlier this season when the team struggled out of the gate. Former head coach Mike Brown was fired in late December, around the same time trade rumors popped up. Since then, the Kings have gotten back on track, winning 10 out of 13 games since Dec 30.
Fox’s dynamic scoring and playmaking could take Houston’s offense to the next level. So, of course, Houston would be interested in bringing in a guy who’s proven he can lead a team and make clutch buckets in the playoffs. Whether Sacramento would be willing to part ways with Fox now, after recovering from a slow start remains to be seen, but that doesn’t mean the Rockets won’t approach with an offer.
Fox is having a magnificent campaign, averaging 25.1 ppg, 6.2 apg and 5 rpg while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. His ability to push the pace and break down defenses could fit well in Houston. Pairing Fox with Sengun and Thompson would create one of the league’s most exciting trios. Fox’s experience could guide their development while boosting Houston’s playoff chances.
Feasible trade package for De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento is unlikely to let go of Fox without a hefty return. A trade could involve stars like Green or rising talent such as Tari Eason, as well as players mentioned above like Sheppard and Whitmore plus future draft picks. Though the Kings might hesitate to move their franchise cornerstone, a package heavy on young talent and draft capital could be enticing. Houston would also need to shed salary to match Fox’s $33 million contract, possibly including veteran contracts like Fred VanVleet.
Adding Fox would turbocharge Houston’s offense. His speed in transition and ability to create shots for himself and teammates would give the Rockets a much-needed boost offensively. He’d also take pressure off Green (should Green be left out of any such trade) and Thompson, allowing them to focus on scoring and defense. The drawback would be sharing playmaking duties. With multiple ball-handlers on the team, finding the right balance would be key to maximizing Fox’s impact.
Balancing immediate success with long-term goals
This Rockets franchise has built a solid foundation with players like Green, Sengun and Thompson over the past few years. Trading for a veteran like Butler or Fox could accelerate their success in the short term, but it comes at the risk of sacrificing future flexibility. Houston has less than two weeks to decide if short-term gains outweigh potential long-term losses.