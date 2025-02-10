20 NFL players who should ask for a trade this offseason
By Nick Villano
In a relatively shocking turn of events, Myles Garrett informed the Cleveland Browns that he wants out. One of the top defensive players of this era is looking for a new place to call home after spending his current Hall-of-Fame trajectory with a Browns team that never really contended. He says he wants to go to a contender, which makes sense for a player of his caliber.
But Garrett is not the only player in the NFL who needs to ask for a new home. There are dozens of players who would benefit from a change of scenery. There are multiple reasons why a player wants to play for a different team. Like Garrett, they could be on a floundering team that's no closer to a Super Bowl than when they got there. They might not think their current employer is willing to pay them market value. They might have lost an opportunity, or they are behind a player who removes their opportunity. Or, they might just not like the city they are living in and want to move their family to a desirable location.
With all that in mind, we look at which players should be asking for trades. Do we think these players will ask for trades? Hard to tell, but these are the players who should be having those conversations with their agents.
1. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby has been in the conversation for “players who will ask for a trade” for over a year. There was a rumor he would force a trade if the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t hire Antonio Pierce as its head coach, but that didn’t work out (Pierce was fired after one full season). The Raiders hired Pete Carroll to replace Pierce, an interesting choice who wasn’t on the radar for most of the coaching search. The former Super Bowl winner has been known as a player’s coach in the past, but that doesn’t mean Crosby is happy about the move.
Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the game, a position that usually leads to major money in the pockets of the players. After leading the league in tackles for loss for two straight seasons, Crosby missed five games in 2024 and had just 17 (still one of the best in the league). On top of that, he had 7.5 sacks in 12 games.
This is a player who is at the peak of his power and one who could be up for a huge raise soon. He still has two years left on his contract, but none of it is guaranteed. We have no doubt he will want to rectify that. And while he has said he appreciates the changes in Las Vegas, that doesn’t mean one wrong move in the contract negotiations would ruin those good feelings.
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Is he in or is he out? Tyreek Hill has been back and forth on his desire to stay with the Miami Dolphins all offseason, but it’s time for the two to come to terms that this isn’t working. Tua Tagovailoa can be a decent quarterback, but he will never have a fully healthy season. We feel like we can declare that at this point.
Hill is going to turn 31 years old this offseason. We don’t think he will fall off the map next year, but his time as the fastest guy in the league is limited at this point. If he wants to win another title as the top offensive weapon, he should ask for a trade.
There are so many teams who would thrive with Hill as a top option. The Los Angeles Chargers would be a top contender if they added Hill to that offense, even with Greg Roman as head coach. The Baltimore Ravens might finally dethrone the Chiefs and Bills at the top of the conference with Hill on the roster. The Cowboys would honestly be a useful partnership and put them back on the map. There are so many options that make sense.
Hill will be the bell of the ball if he asks for a trade. Even with Garrett on the market, Hill has the interesting distinction of being a game changer to the top degree. His ability to score touchdowns from anywhere on the field is unlike anyone not named Saquon Barkley, and we saw how valuable it was when he switched teams.
3. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Garrett Wilson has openly wondered about his future with the New York Jets. Since he joined Gang Green in 2022, it’s been nothing but drama. He looked incredible in his rookie year despite having Zach Wilson and a circus of other quarterbacks under center. Then, the Jets got Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for him, he got injured in the first game in New Jersey, and the circus of QBs returned. Last season, Wilson was playing with Rodgers full-time, but it was the worst we’ve ever seen Rodgers look.
Wilson is 24 years old, and he’s at his very best right now. Wilson could be one of the best receivers in the league, but this situation with the Jets won’t help. He’s also eligible to sign an extension (with the fifth-year option, he won’t be a free agent for two more years). If he wants to make the most possible money, he needs to put together a superstar season. Can he do that in New York, especially if they bring back DaVonte Adams?
Like Hill, so many teams would make sense for Wilson, but since he’s young and can grow with a team, it opens up the trade options even more. Teams like the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts could make sense.
Wilson would be a really interesting trade piece and would give the Jets pieces to build a contender. It could be a win-win to move him, even if they have to replace him. Could they sign Tee Higgins and then trade Wilson? Anything is possible this offseason.
4. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons really should ask for a trade if the Cowboys aren’t willing to pay up. He sat back and watched as Jerry Jones nickel and dimed Dak Prescott until he had no choice but to make him a top-of-the-market offer. With how it has gone so far, we expect Jones to be reluctant to open his piggy bank at that level again.
Parsons deserves to be one of, if not the highest-paid defensive player in the National Football League. He’s just 25 years old, and he might be on the cusp of the Hall of Fame already. He was in the top three for Defensive Player of the Year three out of his first four seasons. He’s a two-time first-team All-Pro. This was his worst season as a pro, and he averaged almost a sack per game (12 sacks in 13 games).
Parsons is as good a pass rusher as we’ve seen in a long time. We wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually doubles his sack numbers from this year and breaks the record. He’s constantly in the backfield, and teams put double and triple teams on him every play. The second an offensive lineman makes a mistake, he’s in the backfield with quickness. He lines up all over the field, driving opposing offenses insane. Everything he does is nearly flawless.
The Cowboys could be primed to let him play out on his fifth-year options, driving him directly to unrestricted free agency, although there are also reports that they've had internal discussions about trading him. Yes, they could give him the franchise tag next season, but why would Parsons sit around and accept this?
5. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Speaking of unlikely, Dexter Lawrence is too good a guy to do anything like ask for a trade, but there’s a real chance that the New York Giants waste his prime. New York doesn’t appear startled by how terribly this roster has been constructed and how a ton of talent isn’t leading to wins. They kept head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Who decided it would be fun to let the Eagles ride Saquon Barkley all the way to the Super Bowl? Lawrence has to be sick to his stomach with how the last 12 months have gone.
Lawrence might be the best defensive tackle in football, but he doesn’t get discussed enough despite playing in the biggest media market in America. He was on pace for his best season before he was injured, recording nine sacks in 12 games. Despite missing five games, Lawrence was still voted to the Pro Bowl.
Another reason for Lawrence’s trade request is to properly assess his legacy. Being on these bunk Giants teams has hurt his legacy, as he’s never been voted first-team All-Pro. In 2023, he lost out to Chris Jones and Aaron Donald. The season before, he lost to Jones and Quinnen Williams. You think if Lawrence was playing on the same team as Patrick Mahomes he wouldn’t be on that list? He might have five All-Pros at this point.
Lawrence is going to be 28 next year. His prime is only going to last so long. Lawrence did re-sign to a massive $87 million deal last offseason, so he doesn’t have a ton of leverage, but that shouldn’t stop him from asking for a trade.
6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Sometimes it’s just time for everyone to walk away and say, “That didn’t work.” The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to do that with Kirk Cousins, who will ultimately last just one year of the massive contract he signed last offseason. Atlanta shouldn’t make that the only hard decision they make this offseason.
Kyle Pitts was supposed to be the game-changer at the tight end position. He was supposed to put up wide receiver numbers while blocking like a tackle. He was this version of Rob Gronkowski. Now, he’s like the 15th-best tight end in the league, and the position is pretty weak overall. He’s been surpassed by younger players like Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, and Tucker Kraft.
The fact that might surprise you is Kyle Pitts is just 24 years old. Ole Miss’ Caden Prieskorn is expected to be drafted this year, and he’s older than Pitts. Yet the Falcons’ tight end has four years of experience under his belt. Unfortunately, Pitts never saw the heights of his rookie season, where he broke 1,000 yards, again. He hasn’t been a big red zone threat. He hasn’t made big plays. His averages stink, and he’s inconsistent with his catch ability.
Pitts needs to try this out somewhere else. Would we love it if he found chemistry with Michael Penix Jr? Sure, but that’s not the reality of the situation. Pitts is the prime “change-of-scenery” candidate on this list.
7. Rhamodre Stevenson, New England Patriots
So much went wrong with the New England Patriots this season, but at the top of the list might be Rhamodre Stevenson. The exciting young back looked like he could dominate the position for what many hoped would be a surprisingly decent offense.
NOPE. Stevenson was awful all season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old was benched multiple times, with fumble issues being the primary culprit to his issues. He fumbled seven times this season. He led all non-quarterbacks in that stat. In fact, he had more fumbles than multiple starting QBs. However, fumbling was a major problem with the Patriots. Drake Maye fumbled nine times, and Jacoby Brissett fumbled four times before that. That’s 20 fumbles just from the QB and RB position. Well, 22 if you include the two by Antonio Gibson (and somehow two by guard Ben Brown).
This is probably going to fix itself. We see no world where Mike Vrabel looks at what Stevenson did last year under Jerod Mayo and decides to keep him. Stevenson did just sign a four-year extension last season that would pay him around $5 million this season, but because of the way the contract is structured, the Patriots would lose an extra $2.8 million worth of cap space if they cut him.
So, the Patriots and their $120 million cap space might keep him around. That’s where Stevenson needs to try to get to another team. Tell the Patriots that the extension was a mistake, and he can solve his fumbling issues outside New England, maybe in a warmer climate.
8. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Back to another running back, but this is for a completely different reason than Stevenson. Zach Charbonnet should be a starting running back in the NFL, but he’s stuck behind an incredible talent. Kenneth Walker is a beast, and when he’s on the field, he’s one of the best in the league. The issue is he has trouble staying on the field. Luckily for the Seattle Seahawks, Charbonnet steps in and plays like a top-end starter.
The only problem here is this isn’t mid-2000s Carolina, so two running backs aren’t going to get paid big bucks. Charbonnet is sacrificing huge money if he continues to play the backup role. In the five games Charbonnet had at least 10 carries, he ran for 379 yards and five touchdowns. He finished the season with eight touchdowns despite seven games where he had four or fewer carries.
This is a player who could truly have an impact on most teams, but Seattle is only using him as needed. Other teams could use him as an actual starter, and he’s proven he’s able to carry the load when called upon.
Unfortunately, Seattle likely won’t let him go because of Walker’s issues last season. Not only did Walker miss multiple games, but the injuries clearly slowed him down, and the offense relied too heavily on Geno Smith and the passing game. We don’t see anything about their strategy changing in 2025.
9. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
This one is spicy, but it makes sense for all involved. The Indianapolis Colts aren’t going into this offseason with the rosiest outlook for the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson was supposed to be a superstar if healthy. This season could not have gone worse. Literally, if Richardson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, the Colts would have a better outlook for his career.
From taking himself out of a game for being “tired” to suffering more nagging injuries, it was the season to forget. On top of all that, Richardson was largely ineffective. The playmaking ability that flashed in his rookie season never showed up in 2024. His completion percentage was awful, and the Colts saw their season slip away in the hands of someone who was losing control.
He finished the season with a 47.7 completion percentage, the only QB in the entire NFL who qualified that has one under 50 percent. There are 65 quarterbacks with at least 100 yards passing this year, and only the Saints Jake Haener had a worse completion percentage. Richardson was by every statistic the worst full-time starter in the NFL.
Should the Colts give this another shot? Would that really be good for Richardson? This kid still actually has some trade value. They could sell him on the hype and start over at quarterback.
10. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
This one is a little more complicated than the other names on this list. Jameson Williams has had a rough go in the NFL so far. He missed most of his rookie season with a college injury, and then he had to miss more time for a gambling suspension. Then this season, he was suspended again for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. At some point, it’s just one thing after another after another. This is a Lions team trying to win a Super Bowl with this core, and theoretically, Williams should be an important cog in that machine, but it’s been a headache so far.
Should Williams ask for a trade? It all depends on how the Lions look at him. Williams on the right team could be a number-one receiver. That will never happen in Detroit with Amon-Ra St. Brown and the offense going through JaMyrr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but there’s plenty of offense to go around for this team. Despite his suspension, Williams still put up 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.
He’s only going to be 24 years old next year. He could legitimately be a superstar in the right system. Would the Lions pay him like a superstar? We don’t think it makes sense to with so much else around Jared Goff.
This would be a hard decision, but it would be the best for Williams’ future, and the Lions might comply with everything else that’s gone on with him in his short career. It could be an important asset generation for the Lions while giving Williams the opportunity he won’t get in Detriot.
11. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
We really thought about putting Trevor Lawrence on this list, as the Jacksonville Jaguars mess might be too deep to fix, but it’s worth a shot for Lawrence to say with new head coach Liam Coen. His offense might do wonders for his career, similar to Baker Mayfield. He also just signed a ridiculous contract in Jacksonville that comes without state taxes, so he’d be asking for a pay cut to force his way out. It’s not the smartest business decision.
However, a different offensive weapon that’s been an even bigger disappointment should find a new home. Travis Etienne Jr. hasn’t worked in north Florida. He did have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but are you surprised by that? Did anyone reading this know that happened? Etienne has done it in the quietest manner. He’s also gotten worse every year he’s been in the NFL.
Last season hit a fever pitch, with just 558 yards rushing and 254 yards receiving. His averages hit a nadir (3.7 yards per rush and 6.5 yards per reception). He only had two total touchdowns, and he never looked right all season.
Jacksonville was a mess last season, but this was beyond what was happening on and off the field. Etienne looked lost for most of the season, and they now have Tank Bigsby who might take more carries from him. It makes sense for everyone to move on.
12. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
This one will come as a surprise, but look at the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room in the Super Bowl. They have Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins, and Justin Watson catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. That doesn’t even include Travis Kelce, who looks to have eaten a power-up before the playoffs. Do they really need Rashee Rice?
Rice has had a tumultuous 2024 that included an arrest and suspension threat (that we don’t think will ever turn into anything) and ended with a season-ending injury. Before that, Rice looked like the legit star Mahomes was looking for at the position since they traded Tyreek Hill. One would think he should want to staple himself to Mahomes for the rest of his career to enhance his statistics and get the most out of his career.
Unfortunately, Worthy is looking like he might be that player. Worthy only finished the season with 638 yards, but he turned on the jets at the end of the year. He’s had at least five catches in every game since Thanksgiving (except Week 18 when he didn’t really play). He just put up 85 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The chemistry is flowing between Mahomes and Worthy.
With that, Rice might be the odd man out. Would it be great for the Chiefs to have this one-two punch of Rice and Worthy for the rest of Mahomes’ prime? Absolutely, but are they willing to pay for that? That’s a different question entirely.
13. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey is still really good this late in his career, but he was traded to Miami and basically disappeared. He missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie year this past season, but he arguably had a better season than he had in 2023. He deflected 11 passes and recorded 60 tackles. He did this despite many quarterbacks avoiding him and the Dolphins being genuinely terrible for stretches of the season that didn’t warrant the other team to pass.
Ramsey has limited time in the NFL to play at his current level. He doesn’t care as much about the money (at least we’d assume). He probably wants another crack at a championship. He won a ring with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and he came close early in his career with the Jaguars (if only that Myles Jack fumble recovery counted), but he’s looking to solidify his legacy.
Can he really do that in Miami with as much flux as there is with this franchise? This was supposed to be the turnaround season for Miami, but it was an unmitigated disaster. Injuries and an ineffective game plan on offense and defense led to another missed playoff opportunity in Miami. Ramsey can’t afford for that to happen again.
There are plenty of teams that would still accept Ramsey at this stage of his career. He’s a very effective cornerback, but if he found a defense where he could play outside with a superstar on the other side, it could extend his career. If he somehow found himself in Minnesota, Houston, or Baltimore, it would be his best chance to make the biggest impact. Obviously, it would be ideal to go to Kansas City or Philadelphia, but we don’t think they will assess him as a need at his current price point.
14. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Does Jeffery Simmons actually have to ask for a trade this offseason? With the Tennessee Titans steeped in a rebuild, a 28-year-old defensive tackle is more valuable as a trade asset than he might be on the field. Simmons has been tied to the New England Patriots, which makes sense with Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach there. However, it doesn’t sound like Simmons is going to push the issue, so he might start next season where he ended last season.
That shouldn’t be what happens. Simmons has much left in the tank, but he hasn’t been able to showcase it in Tennessee. He did make his third Pro Bowl team this season, so he’s getting some recognition.
Simmons agreed to a four-year extension back in 2023, which just started last season. He has three years left on the deal, which was for $94 million. So money is not going to be his motivator. Is he looking to win a Super Bowl? That would likely take the New England Patriots out, although they probably think their trajectory is moving upward. There’s a lot to ask with this transaction.
It doesn’t really matter the motivations. Growing the Titans is going to take longer than two years, and it will eat up the rest of Simmons’ prime. It just makes sense for him to continue his career elsewhere.
15. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
We often overreact to one play, saying it’s something a player can’t come back from. When a player, especially a star player, blows the season because of a mistake that’s completely on his shoulders, then it’s hard to separate that from everything else he’s done in the season. That’s what’s happening with Mark Andrews right now. The star tight end started the season slowly, but he hit his stride in the middle of the season, and he once again became one of the premier targets at the tight end position.
That’s why it made all the sense in the world for the Baltimore Ravens to design a play with their season on the line to go to Andrews. He’s usually very sure-handed, especially in the red zone. He scored 11 touchdowns this season alone and has 51 in his career in the regular season. So when Lamar Jackson threw the ball to Andrews on the two-point conversion attempt in the Divisional Round Game against the Bills. The Ravens were down two with 1:33 left in the game. They needed this conversion to keep their season alive.
He dropped it. It wasn’t a particularly hard pass. There wasn’t a linebacker draped on top of him. It should have been as easy a catch as there is for a tight end. Instead, he dropped it. And the Ravens went home because of it.
Upon further review, Andrews actually has zero touchdowns in the playoffs. That seems improbable for a player this important to the offense and for a team that’s in the postseason basically every year. Maybe the moment is just too big for him. The Ravens have aspirations too big to take that chance, and they have Isaiah Likely ready to break out behind Andrews. It’s time for a clean break.
16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
All last offseason, the San Francisco 49ers were in some of the hardest negotiations with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The star wanted to get paid like the best of his peers, but he ended up accepting a contract below perceived market value to stay with the 49ers. Many thought San Francisco might trade away Deebo Samuel and his bloated contract to make room for Aiyuk, but they kept the gang together to make another run at the Super Bowl.
It went terribly wrong. The 49ers season went the heck, everyone got injured, including Aiyuk who missed most of the season with a torn ACL and MCL, and the 49ers won just six games all season, and nobody was able to get them out of their hole. Samuel also missed two games, but he really felt the impact of the season on the field.
Samuel had just 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he had just 136 yards and one touchdown, his shortest output since 2020 when he wasn’t even really used in the backfield. What was once considered one of the game’s greatest weapons is now neutered.
Some might even float that the San Francisco 49ers should straight-up cut Samuel, but that would be devastating to their salary cap (up to a $31 million cap charge according to Over the Cap). If the 49ers trade him, they’ll at least save $5 million on their cap sheet. Luckily Samuel doesn't need to ask and both team and player are on the same page — it was reported yesterday that the 49ers game him permission to seek a trade.
17. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This one isn’t going to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers much, but Rachaad White has no future in Florida. He was once the starter in Tampa, and he went into this season with a chance to keep that role, but Bucky Irving came in and stole the job. White hasn’t been that good for two seasons, but even if he was, Irving is the best rookie running back in the league. He was awesome.
Ironically, White was significantly better after Irving stole his job. These were his average yards per carry in Weeks 1-3: 2.1, 1.8, and 2.8. After Week 3, White never averaged less than three yards per carry in a game, and he had more than five yards per carry in five different games. With White playing well, he has a little leverage to ask for a new opportunity.
There aren’t many free-agent running backs of note. This isn’t last year when Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, and Tony Pollard were all free agents. This year, it’s an older Jones, J.K. Dobbins coming off another injury, Nick Chubb and the hopes he can bounce back, and whatever is left of Najee Harris.
White is a better option than most, and he can be had for a late-round pick. He’s just 26 years old, so there still should be plenty left in the tank. This could be a nice player to get at the right time.
18. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
This one is falling under the radar, but do we remember when Jake Browning was considered a legit starting quarterback option? He stood in for an injured Joe Burrow in 2023, and he looked half-decent. We gave him the benefit of the doubt, even if he was given the keys to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which is a pretty good situation for a quarterback to thrive.
This season, Burrow stayed healthy, and Browning became an afterthought. He did make the rounds at Super Bowl radio row, showing he isn’t ready to stay outside the conversation. He threw no passes this season, but he wants to stay in the conversation. That’s only going to mean something if he gets an opportunity. Unless Burrow gets injured again, that opportunity isn’t coming in Cincinnati.
Should Browning try to get to a team that would give him a chance? There are some fun opportunities out there. The free agent options are just Sam Darnold, which comes with a grocery list of question marks, Kirk Cousins, who is expected to be cut by the Falcons, and then Russell Wilson/Justin Fields. Would a team rather take a chance on those free agents or Browning, who threw for just under 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023?
19. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
This is another one that’s been round and round, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver room tends to steal each other’s spotlight from week to week. There’s too much talent, but one would argue there’s no top talent. That’s a decent place to be for Jordan Love, who can rely on Jayden Reed one week and Christian Watson the next. He can throw to Dontayvion Wicks and Tucker Kraft. On top of all that, they have Romeo Doubs. All five of those players had at least 400 yards receiving, but none of them had more than 860 yards receiving.
With too many options, nobody can thrive. So, someone has to be the odd man out. It looked like it was going to be Doubs for a while, and he didn’t help himself last season.
Doubs skipped two practices and was suspended. That’s not going to help his case, but he’s talented enough to get interest from other teams. The bigger issue might be his concussions, as he got two during the season. The last one came in the playoffs against the Eagles, as he was held to just two catches.
While he still has value, and with the concussions putting his career in perspective, a move from the Packers is the fresh start everyone needs.
20. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara hasn’t even started his new contract with the New Orleans Saints, but he should still ask for a new place of employment. The New Orleans Saints are going nowhere. Honestly, Derek Carr should ask out, as well, but that’s for another list. Kamara makes the most sense because he’s still a top-of-the-line weapon that’s going to be wasted on this roster.
The Saints are still somehow in cap hell, and it’s going to put them behind the 8 ball this offseason. They don’t have much room to improve a roster that went 5-11 last season. Yes, some of that was because Carr got injured, but they need to upgrade the offensive line, and they don’t have the space to make it work.
Since that’s going to happen that way, Kamara would be better served as a piece on a championship roster. There are plenty of teams that would love to have him on their roster. He can still break a game wide open with a huge run or get open in the flat. His receiving skills are still at the top of the league among running backs.
Kamara still had just under 1,500 total yards on this terrible team. He was incredibly careful with the ball, fumbling just once and having the Saints recover it. A contender will believe that Kamara is the last piece, and we don’t want to waste the end of his career while the Saints figure out what comes next.