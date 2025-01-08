Surprising head coaching candidate floated for Raiders as Antonio Pierce replacement
By Lior Lampert
Rather than dismissing their head coach on Black Monday, as multiple other teams did, the Las Vegas Raiders oddly gave Antonio Pierce an extra day. Why, you may ask? We'll probably never know the answer, though fans of the Silver and Black will quickly forget about it if a reported potential successor steps in.
Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal identifies Pete Carroll as a name "to keep in mind" regarding the Raiders' head coaching vacancy. After sitting out the 2024 NFL campaign, the ex-Seattle Seahawks frontman eyes a return to the sidelines, with the Raiders being a prospective suitor.
Carroll was fired by the Seahawks last offseason after the team fell short of the playoffs, unceremoniously ending an incredible 14-year run in Seattle. During that span, he went 137-89-1, guiding to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances (including the franchise's first title). His pedigree and track record of success would be a welcomed addition to a Raiders organization that hasn't done much winning this millennium.
A proven commodity, Carroll is a culture-setter and a player's coach. His experience and approach to leading make him an intriguing option for the Raiders. After seeing how poorly taking a chance on a first-time sideline general worked out with Pierce, he offers Las Vegas some much-needed stability.
However, even though Carroll's ostensibly on Las Vegas' radar, the feeling might not be mutual. The 73-year-old wants the Chicago Bears opening "badly," per Walter Football's Charlie Campbell. He's already begun getting his ducks in a row, "lining up top assistants" in preparation for landing the job in the Windy City.
Given Carroll's interest in Chicago, Raiders fans shouldn't get their hopes up. Nonetheless, he's not the only one with his sights set on the Bears. This year's top coaching cycle candidate, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, has been connected to the team's NFC North rival for some time.
Hiring Carroll would be a massive win for the Raiders. He's one of four head coaches to record a college football national championship and Super Bowl victory.