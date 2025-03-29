$200-million man: Should Cowboys meet Micah Parsons contract demands?

Micah Parsons could force Jerry Jones’ hand and break the bank. Parsons has already said he would love to be a $200 million man. But is he serious? If he did finesse a $200 million contract, it would be the richest for any non-quarterback.

Once the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons start seriously negotiating though, should Jones consider paying Parsons his asking price? If I were Jones, I wouldn’t think too hard about it.

As is evidence, pass rushers are a premium, which is why they get paid so much. The only person more important than the person passing the ball, is the person in charge of keeping them from making a play.

That’s why Jones shouldn’t think too much about meeting Parsons’ demands, whatever they are. For what it’s worth, his history proves Parsons is going nowhere. Look at DeMarcus Lawrence and then before him, DeMarcus Ware.

While Jones opted to let the former walk in free agency, he spent his whole career in Dallas before this offseason. I’m sure he has no intentions of kicking Parsons to the curb, no matter how much it will take to keep him.

Jerry Jones takes care of his own, so Micah Parsons can ask for however much he wants, Jones will meet it

Jones has played hardball the last few years when it’s come to contract negotiations. Ezekiel Elliott had a contract holdout, CeeDee Lamb had one and Jones waited until hours before the 2024 season kicked off to ink a deal with Dak Prescott.

Parsons probably isn’t going to hold out like Elliott or Lamb did. He may not even force his way to a $200 million contract. Whatever he asks for, though, he should have no problem getting it.

Over the last few years, Jones has prided himself on making sure he anchors the team's chore players. Parsons is a core player on this defense. With Lawrence gone, Jones has no choice but to cover Parsons' contract.

Sure Jones could look to the draft, but whoever he gets won’t have anything close to the production Parsons has. Which is why he won’t have any other choice other than to pay him.

Parsons has made it clear how much he wants to get paid, whether he’s serious about it or not. Jones knows how important Parsons is to the defense as well. It's not really a matter of whether the Cowboys should meet his demands, it’s more how much Parsons is willing to squeeze out of Jones.